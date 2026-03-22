IPL 2026: Pant will be under pressure both as captain and player, says Faf

IPL 2026 is set to commence from Saturday, March 28, and teams have begun sharpening their strategies ahead of the new season. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are among the sides under focus, with captain Rishabh Pant expected to play a defining role in their campaign after a mixed performance last year.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Pant will be under considerable pressure this season, both as a batter and as a leader, especially given the expectations surrounding the squad.

Pant carries dual responsibility for LSG

Du Plessis said that Pant faces pressure on two fronts — delivering with the bat and leading the side effectively. He pointed out that while some players thrive under high expectations, others find it difficult, and Pant’s performance will be key to LSG’s success.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Dhoni likely to play mentor-cum-player role for CSK, says Uthappa He noted that last season was challenging for Pant and the team, with neither individual performances nor overall results meeting expectations. As captain, Pant’s runs at the top will be crucial in setting the tone and easing pressure on decision-making during matches.

Spin attack hinges on Rathi

Du Plessis also praised Digvesh Rathi for his impressive rise, noting that his unique style made it difficult for batters to read him initially. However, he added that the upcoming season will test Rathi further as opponents become more familiar with his bowling.

With Wanindu Hasaranga dealing with injury concerns once again, LSG may need to rely on a spin combination that includes Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed and part-time options like Aiden Markram, especially in the early phase of the tournament.

Overseas combination key to team balance

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji stressed the importance of getting the overseas mix right. He observed that LSG’s top order, featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, remains one of the strongest in the league.

However, he also pointed out that the team’s concerns lie in bowling depth and tactical execution. Balaji suggested that LSG should continue with three overseas batters while using the fourth slot for a fast bowler to strengthen the attack.

With Hasaranga’s availability uncertain, Anrich Nortje emerges as a strong candidate to fill that role and provide balance to the XI.