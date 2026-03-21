IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni fits into CSK's playing 11 in upcoming edition

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, i.e., IPL 2026, is now just a week away, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture in Bengaluru.

However, one of the biggest talking points among fans ahead of the new season is the return of former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

But the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, who has long been the central figure of the franchise, now finds himself at the centre of a tactical debate, not about his legacy, but about how he fits into the current playing XI.

While this approach is understandable given his age, many fans and experts have started to question whether it is a s In the last couple of seasons, Dhoni has largely played the role of a wicketkeeper who bats only in the closing stages of an innings. More often than not, he has come out to bat with only a few deliveries remaining.While this approach is understandable given his age, many fans and experts have started to question whether it is a s elf-limiting move by a five-time title-winning franchise

Changing dynamics around Dhoni’s role

For years, the biggest moment in any CSK game was when Dhoni walked out to bat. His presence alone could lift the energy in the stadium and shift momentum instantly.

That narrative, however, has gradually evolved. The focus is no longer just on his arrival, but on his role within the team structure. Questions that once seemed unthinkable, about his batting position and place in the XI — have now started to surface, especially as CSK transition into a new phase.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently pointed out that Dhoni’s role needs clearer definition in the upcoming season, particularly if he continues to bat lower down the order without leading the side. He even suggested that Dhoni should not bat below No. 6, adding that doing so reduces his overall value in the playing XI.

Batting position remains uncertain

In IPL 2025, Dhoni mostly walked in during the final overs, often when the team was already under pressure or when the required rate had climbed too high.

Across 13 innings, he came in before the 15th over only a handful of times, leaving him with limited deliveries to make an impact. Although he maintained a strike rate of 135.17, many of those innings came in difficult situations where the outcome was already slipping away.

Moving him up the order remains an option, but CSK now have a stronger batting unit featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis and others. Promoting Dhoni could disrupt this balance, especially when these players are expected to carry the bulk of the scoring responsibility.

More success in middle and lower middle order

MS Dhoni’s batting record across positions highlights both his adaptability and his long-established role as a finisher. While he has occasionally batted higher up the order, most of his success has come in the middle and lower-middle order, where he has controlled chases and accelerated in the final overs.

At No. 3, Dhoni has had limited opportunities, scoring 196 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.7 and a strike rate of 124.8, with a highest score of 58.

At No. 4, he has been more consistent, scoring 1,559 runs in 66 innings at an average of 36.3 and a strike rate of 138.0, including five half-centuries.

His most productive position, however, has been No. 5. Across 74 innings, Dhoni has scored 1,982 runs at an outstanding average of 46.1 and a strike rate of 145.2, with 11 fifties. This role allowed him to balance stability with finishing, making it his most impactful slot.

At No. 6, often considered the traditional finisher’s position, he has scored 990 runs in 51 innings at an average of 31.9 and a strike rate of 121.3. The relatively lower strike rate reflects match situations where he often had to rebuild before accelerating.

At No. 7, he has added 444 runs in 25 innings at an average of 34.2 and a strike rate of 133.7, including two fifties.

Interestingly, at No. 8, Dhoni has an average of 47.2 and a strike rate of 173.5, although this comes from a very small sample size of 14 innings.

These numbers suggest that while CSK’s decision to use him lower down the order in recent years may be driven by workload management, Dhoni remains most effective when he bats slightly earlier, particularly around the No. 5 position.

Dhoni’s numbers at different batting positions in IPL

Batting position Innings Runs Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot % 3 8 196 6 32.7 124.8 58 1 0 13 5 28 4 66 1559 43 36.3 138 67 5 0 117 62 30.7 5 74 1982 43 46.1 145.2 79 11 0 140 99 32.3 6 51 990 31 31.9 121.3 84 5 0 52 54 40.1 7 25 444 13 34.2 133.7 63 2 0 35 23 37.3 8 14 236 5 47.2 173.5 37 0 0 15 19 33.1 9 3 31 2 15.5 147.6 30 0 0 3 2 47.6

Impact Player role offers flexibility

Another option CSK can explore in IPL 2026 is using Dhoni as an Impact Player. This role allows the team to bring him in at specific moments where his experience can have maximum impact.

It also helps manage his workload, reducing time spent in the field while allowing him to focus on batting.

In close matches, his finishing ability can still prove decisive, especially in the final overs.

ALSO READ: Here's how West Asia conflict can disrupt Dukes cricket ball supply However, this would also mean the team misses his tactical input on the field during bowling phases. It becomes a trade-off between his leadership presence and optimising his batting contribution.

Bowlers adapting to Dhoni’s game

Opposition teams have also adjusted their approach against Dhoni in recent seasons.

Spinners, in particular, have been used more frequently against him, with variations in pace and length making it harder for him to dominate. Compared to earlier years, teams are now more cautious, limiting his scoring opportunities and forcing him to take calculated risks.

This makes match-ups an important factor in deciding when Dhoni should be sent in to bat.

Wicketkeeping adds another layer

CSK also have flexibility in the wicketkeeping department. With Sanju Samson available, the team can rotate responsibilities if required. In matches where Samson keeps wickets, Dhoni can be used more as a specialist batter, which helps in managing his workload across a long season.

This also gives CSK more tactical combinations, but makes it even more important to clearly define roles within the XI.

What should be Dhoni’s batting position in IPL 2026?

Recently, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni will play the entire season, ensuring his place in the playing XI.

Looking at CSK’s probable combination, the top order is likely to feature Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre as openers, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at No. 3, similar to last season. The middle order could see Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis at No. 4 and No. 5.

Given this structure, Dhoni’s most suitable position remains in the lower middle order. While his numbers suggest No. 5 is ideal, team balance may push him slightly lower.

With players like Prashant Veer and a bowling unit including Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry, CSK are unlikely to make major changes to their core structure.

This means Dhoni is likely to float between No. 6 and No. 7, depending on match situations and the availability of the Impact Player option.