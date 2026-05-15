IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play for CSK today vs LSG? Here's latest update

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will continue their push for playoff qualification in IPL 2026 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the season at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Along with the hopes of seeing CSK qualify for the next round after two seasons, fans are also eagerly waiting for the return of their former skipper MS Dhoni, who has been on the sidelines since the start of the season due to a calf strain.

However, as per the latest updates, the wait for Dhoni’s return will be a little longer as the five-time IPL-winning captain has not travelled with the squad to Lucknow and has stayed back in Chennai.

ALSO READ: United Spirits tweaks investor consortium in $2 Billion RCB stake sale It was earlier reported that Dhoni’s tickets for Lucknow had been booked by the franchise and the final decision to travel or not was left to him, which ultimately means that he decided against visiting Lucknow at the last minute.

CSK’s upcoming fixtures

While there has been no clear update on Dhoni’s medical status, the wicketkeeper-batter has constantly been seen taking part in training sessions. With his decision not to travel to Lucknow, time is running out on his return in IPL 2026.

CSK’s next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Monday, May 18, before they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 21.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Dhoni can take the field as an impact player for the SRH game at home, but it cannot be said with certainty as CSK are still in playoff contention and Dhoni and the CSK management are unlikely to tinker with the playing 11 at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Big blow for CSK ahead of LSG clash

CSK, who have been plagued with injuries in IPL 2026, received a huge blow ahead of their reverse fixture against LSG as their star all-rounder Jamie Overton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a right thigh injury.

The five-time champions have called up South African Dian Forrester as the replacement, but they will definitely miss the all-round prowess of Overton in the business end of the tournament.