LSG vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in the return fixture of IPL 2026 on May 15 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The two sides head into the contest with contrasting objectives as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

LSG have struggled to find rhythm this season and currently remain rooted to the bottom of the points table with only three wins from 11 matches. Injuries, inconsistent batting performances, and failure to capitalise in key moments have hurt their campaign throughout the season. They had also suffered a defeat against CSK earlier in the tournament at Chepauk and will now look to respond strongly in front of their home crowd. Although their playoff hopes are already over, the Rishabh Pant-led side will aim to restore confidence and finish the season with a few positive performances.

IPL 2026 Match 59, LSG vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 IPL 2026 LSG vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have staged an impressive comeback after a slow beginning to IPL 2026. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the five-time champions are currently placed fifth with six wins from 11 games and remain firmly in contention for a playoff spot. With the race for the top four heating up, CSK will view this encounter as a crucial opportunity to strengthen their qualification chances.

How to watch LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 15 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2026 on May 15?

The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 begin on May 15?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on its app and website.