IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture of IPL 2026 on May 15 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The clash comes at an important stage of the season, with both teams heading into the contest under very different circumstances.

Lucknow Super Giants have endured a disappointing campaign so far and currently sit at the bottom of the points table with only three wins from 11 matches. Their performances have lacked consistency throughout the season, and they also suffered a defeat to Chennai earlier in the tournament at Chepauk. With their playoff hopes already over, LSG will now aim to salvage pride in the remaining fixtures and finish the season on a stronger note. Playing at home, they will be eager to produce an improved performance and settle scores against CSK.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have managed to revive their campaign after an underwhelming start. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK are currently fifth in the standings with six victories from 11 games and remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff berth. With the competition intensifying near the business end of the tournament, every point is crucial, making this encounter a must-win fixture for the five-time champions.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 68

Wins: 31

Losses: 36

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 45.59 %

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 30

Wins: 14

Losses: 16

N/R: 0

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IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants are likely to go in with a balanced combination featuring Josh Inglis as wicketkeeper alongside Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the top. Captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran are expected to anchor the middle order, with Ayush Badoni adding flexibility.

Mukul Choudhary and Shahbaz Ahmed could provide finishing depth and all-round options lower down the order. The bowling attack is likely to be led by experienced pacer Mohammed Shami along with Prince Yadav and mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi. LSG may also use either Avesh Khan or express pacer Mayank Yadav as their Impact Player depending on match conditions.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Avesh Khan

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings’ batting has revolved around Sanju Samson, who leads their scoring charts with 430 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.29. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled for fluency, striking at 124.15, but youngster Urvil Patel has emerged as a bright spot after smashing a joint-fastest IPL fifty off just 13 balls against LSG.

The middle order also chipped in during that win, with Shivam Dube and Kartik Sharma playing key cameos, although Dube’s overall season has been below expectations. With Jamie Overton injured, CSK will rely on replacements like Spencer Johnson and Matt Henry alongside in-form wicket-taker Anshul Kamboj.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Spencer Johnson/Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Prashant Veer

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel

IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK key player battles

LSG batters vs CSK bowlers

Batter (LSG) Bowler (CSK) Inns Runs Outs SR Mitchell Marsh Noor Ahmad 5 29 2 126 Mitchell Marsh Akeal Hosein 4 33 1 144 Nicholas Pooran Noor Ahmad 6 42 2 152 Nicholas Pooran Mukesh Choudhary 5 37 1 160 Rishabh Pant Noor Ahmad 4 31 2 138 Rishabh Pant Akeal Hosein 3 18 1 120 Aiden Markram Noor Ahmad 3 22 1 129 Josh Inglis Mukesh Choudhary 2 16 1 145

CSK batters vs LSG bowlers