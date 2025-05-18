Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KL Rahul hits 5th IPL century; Who scored most hundreds in IPL history?

KL Rahul hits 5th IPL century; Who scored most hundreds in IPL history?

KL also completed a significant milestone during his knock as the batter pipped Indian star batter Virat Kohli to become the third fastest player to reach 8000 runs in T20s, doing so in just 224 inns.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KL Rahul scored his 5th IPL hundred as the Delhi Capitals batter lead from the front in a must win match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Rahul completed his century in 60 deliveries, standing his ground from his end after opening the innings for the hosts for just the second time this season.  Check DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  Opener KL Rahul delivers vs GT
 
Rahul's ton consisted of an impressive 11 boundaries and 4 sixes and helped DC post a challenging total against Gujarat who would take nothing less if they are to be defeated on the night.  
 
 
KL also completed a significant milestone during his knock as the batter pipped Indian star batter Virat Kohli to become the third fastest player to reach 8000 runs in T20s, doing so in just 224 innings.  Most centuries in IPL history 
Most IPL centuries by a player
Player IPL Centuries Teams Played For
Virat Kohli 8 RCB
Jos Buttler 7 GT, MI, RR
Chris Gayle 6 KKR, KXIP, PBKS, RCB
KL Rahul 5 DC, KXIP, LSG, PBKS, RCB, SRH
Shubman Gill 4 GT, KKR
Shane Watson 4 CSK, RCB, RR
David Warner 4 DC, SRH
Sanju Samson 3 DC, RR
AB de Villiers 3 DC, RCB
  KL has now become the batter to score the 4th most number of hundreds in IPL history. Rahul has impressed in his first season for the Capitals and has become one of the most important players in DC's title pursuit now.  
  New team, same KL Rahul  With this hundred, KL now has scored a century for three different franchises in the tournament, achieving a rare feat on the night. This is also the first century by a right handed batter in IPL 2025. 
Most hundreds in T20s
Player T20 Hundreds
Virat Kohli 9
Rohit Sharma 8
Abhishek Sharma 7
KL Rahul* 7
 

More From This Section

DC vs GT

IPL 2025: DC vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

DC vs GT

IPL 2025 today's match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

DC vs GT

IPL 2025: DC vs GT head-to-head, Delhi weather forecast, toss stats

DC vs GT pitch

IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

RR vs PBKS

IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Topics : KL Rahul Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon