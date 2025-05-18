KL Rahul hits 5th IPL century; Who scored most hundreds in IPL history?

KL Rahul scored his 5th IPL hundred as the Delhi Capitals batter lead from the front in a must win match against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Rahul completed his century in 60 deliveries, standing his ground from his end after opening the innings for the hosts for just the second time this season. Check DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Opener KL Rahul delivers vs GT
Rahul's ton consisted of an impressive 11 boundaries and 4 sixes and helped DC post a challenging total against Gujarat who would take nothing less if they are to be defeated on the night.
KL also completed a significant milestone during his knock as the batter pipped Indian star batter Virat Kohli to become the third fastest player to reach 8000 runs in T20s, doing so in just 224 innings. Most centuries in IPL history
KL has now become the batter to score the 4th most number of hundreds in IPL history. Rahul has impressed in his first season for the Capitals and has become one of the most important players in DC's title pursuit now.
|Most IPL centuries by a player
|Player
|IPL Centuries
|Teams Played For
|Virat Kohli
|8
|RCB
|Jos Buttler
|7
|GT, MI, RR
|Chris Gayle
|6
|KKR, KXIP, PBKS, RCB
|KL Rahul
|5
|DC, KXIP, LSG, PBKS, RCB, SRH
|Shubman Gill
|4
|GT, KKR
|Shane Watson
|4
|CSK, RCB, RR
|David Warner
|4
|DC, SRH
|Sanju Samson
|3
|DC, RR
|AB de Villiers
|3
|DC, RCB
New team, same KL Rahul With this hundred, KL now has scored a century for three different franchises in the tournament, achieving a rare feat on the night. This is also the first century by a right handed batter in IPL 2025.
|Most hundreds in T20s
|Player
|T20 Hundreds
|Virat Kohli
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|8
|Abhishek Sharma
|7
|KL Rahul*
|7