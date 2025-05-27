Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kohli surpasses Warner to become player with most half-centuries in IPL

Kohli surpasses Warner to become player with most half-centuries in IPL

Kohli also hold most centuries record in IPL history with 8 hundreds to hs name

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Indian star batter Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in Indian Premer League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants today in match number 70 of the season at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.  Leading RCB”s charge in big 232 runs chase Kohli discord his eighth half-century of the season in just 27 balls. This is Kohli’s 63rd IPL fifty and he has now surpassed David Awrner’s record of most half centuries in IPL, Warner has 62 IPl fifties under his name. 
 
Notably, Virat also has most IPL centuries record to his name with a total of 8 hundreds to his name.
 
 
Players with most half centuries in IPL 
Player (Team) Span Mat Inns Runs 50s
V Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 265 256 8552 63
DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 6565 62
S Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008–2024 222 221 6769 51
RG Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008–2025 270 265 6957 46
KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH) 2013–2025 145 136 5222 40
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 170 5162 40
SK Raina (CSK/GL) 2008–2021 205 200 5528 39
F du Plessis (CSK/DC/RCB/RPS) 2012–2025 154 147 4773 39
CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009–2021 142 141 4965 31
G Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2008–2018 154 152 4217 36
AM Rahane (CSK/DC/KKR/MI/RPS/RR) 2008–2025 198 183 5032 33
JC Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016–2025 121 119 4120 24
SA Yadav (KKR/MI) 2012–2025 164 149 4234 29
Shubman Gill (GT/KKR) 2018–2025 117 114 3865 26
SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013–2025 177 172 4704 26
RV Uthappa (CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RCB/RR) 2008–2022 205 197 4952 27
Q de Kock (DC/KKR/LSG/MI/RCB/SRH) 2013–2025 115 115 3309 24
SS Iyer (DC/KKR/PBKS) 2015–2025 130 129 3641 26
SR Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) 2008–2020 145 141 3874 21
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008–2025 278 242 5439 24
 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

