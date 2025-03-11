Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / My only dream was to play for India, IPL was secondary: Rishabh Pant

My only dream was to play for India, IPL was secondary: Rishabh Pant

Pant, after playing for Delhi Capitals for eight years, will be seen leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who will be playing for Lucknow Supergiants in IPL 2025 after ending his eight year stint with Delhi Capitals, believes young cricketers should prioritise playing for the national team over chasing opportunities in the IPL. He stresses that while the IPL is a great platform, true success follows when the primary focus is on representing India. Reflecting on his own journey, Pant credits his early dreams, fearless approach, and gymnastics background for shaping his career. He also sheds light on his unique batting technique, explaining why his bat often slips during shots. With an aggressive mindset and unwavering determination, Pant continues to be a vital asset to Indian cricket, inspiring the next generation.
 
 
A journey of dedication and gratitude 
Reflecting on his journey, Pant expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received early in his career. He said he had always believed he would play for India one day and was thankful that fate had been kind to him. Making his debut at the age of 18 was something he remained deeply appreciative of.
 
The science behind his unique shot-making 
Pant, known for his flamboyant batting style and unorthodox shots, explained why his bat often slips out of his hands while playing certain strokes. He revealed that he tends to hold his bottom hand very lightly, using it mostly for support, as gripping it too tightly could lead to excessive dominance. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 matches list and live streaming

IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka

LSG owner RPSG Group secures stake in The Hundred's Manchester Originals

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant appointed as new captain of Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to be appointed as Lucknow Super Giants skipper

 
He admitted that some of his shot attempts have a low success rate, but he is always willing to take calculated risks depending on the match situation. According to him, when he overreaches for a delivery—especially one outside his ideal hitting zone—his focus remains solely on finding the boundary. He clarified that, while it may sometimes appear as though he is throwing his bat, he is simply trying to maintain balance and capitalise on the opportunity.
 
Gymnastics: a secret weapon in fitness 
Pant credited his childhood gymnastics training for playing a vital role in his fitness and agility. He recalled how his gymnastics coach used to assure him that the training would benefit him in the long run.
 
He also mentioned that Indian team trainer Basu Shanker had once pointed out how his gymnastics background continued to aid his performance as a cricketer. Shanker had remarked that he should be grateful to his childhood coach, as the skills he acquired back then were still proving beneficial.
 
With his fearless mindset, innovative batting, and strong fitness foundation, Pant continues to be a crucial asset to Indian cricket.

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer

I was frustrated with my situation despite IPL win with KKR, says Iyer

Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Head coach Jayawardene leads MI's first practice session

Axar Patel and KL Rahul (L-R)

IPL 2025: Axar or Rahul, who will be the captain of Delhi Capitals?

Harry Brook

Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2025, here's why he might get banned for 2 yrs

IPL 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB highlights

Prohibit tobacco, alcohol ads & sales at IPL venues: Centre tells BCCI

Topics : Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon