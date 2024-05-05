IPL 2024 today's match: LSG vs KKR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs KKR IPL match in India for free.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to dethrone Rajasthan Royals from the top of the IPL 2024 points when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in today's second match, which starts at 7:30 PM IST, of Indian Premier League. With an all-round win by 24 runs over Mumbai Indians propelling the second-placed KKR to 14 points one more step closer to qualification the pressure will be on KL Rahul's LSG to find a way past the threat that Shreyas Iyer's side poses.





With a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points) hot on heir heels at fourth, followed by the dangerous Chennai Super Kings (10 points) and Delhi Capitals (10 points) on the points table, LSG will be under pressure to avoid getting into a mid-table battle as the race for the final-four has intensified.

Coming back to team dynamics, the tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2024 after suffering yet another injury. Atleast one change is expected in LSG's Playing 11 today.

IPL 2024: LSG vs KKR Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

[Impact substitute: Arshin Kulkarni]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

[Impact substitute: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Manish Pandey]

Lucknow vs Kolkata head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav (Ruled out of IPL 2024), Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 53 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs KKR live toss take place on Sunday (May 5)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs KKR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the LSG vs KKR live match start on May 5?

The Super Giants vs Knight Riders live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 5 at Ekana Stadum in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs KKR IPL match in India for free.