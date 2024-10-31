Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Punjab Kings announce player retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Punjab Kings announce player retentions ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Punjab will be entering the IPL 2025 auction with a big purse of Rs 110.5 Crore which could be a big factor considering the quality of players at hand in the auction.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Kings have announced their player retentions ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction, with Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh set to stay with the team.
 
Head coach Ricky Ponting commented on the decision, saying, "Prabhsimran is a player we have high hopes for and have invested in. Shashank's abilities are exactly what teams need, and after his impressive performances, it was hard to overlook him. We’re aiming to bring back some of our other players at the auction as well."  Punjab Kings retained players -  
  1. Shashank Singh Rs 5.5 Crore
  2. Prabhsimran Singh Rs 4 Crore
  Shashank Singh gets the nod by PBKS
 
 
Shashank, who scored 354 runs across 14 games for the Kings in IPL 2024 with a strike rate of 164.65, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I’m thankful to the team for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with Coach Ponting and continuing to contribute to our success."
 
Reflecting on his commitment to PBKS for a seventh season, Prabhsimran shared, "I've always wanted to represent Punjab Kings and repay their trust in me. With Ricky Ponting leading the team, I’m excited to develop further and help drive our pursuit of victory."  Punjab have had a history of not retaining too many players and bringing up a new look to the side whenever they get a chance to do so. Their star pacer Arshdeep Singh who was expected to be retained by the Kings wasn't picked up by them. As a result Punjab will be entering the IPL 2025 auction with a big purse of Rs 110.5 Crore which could be a big factor considering the quality of players at hand in the auction.

Also Read

Punjab Kings retentions

IPL 2025 Retention: Punjab Kings' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Highlights: Pant in auction pool; Klaasen gets Rs 23 cr; Kohli's salary Rs 21 cr

Rohit Sharma,Rohit

IPL 2025 Retentions: Full list of retained players and their IPL salary

IPL 2025 retention list announcement deadline date and time

IPL 2025 retention deadline date and time; what to expect on Oct 31 at 5 PM

Punjab Kings

Here's why Punjab Kings won't retain any player ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Topics : Punjab Kings IPL auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon