IPL 2025 Retention: Rajasthan Royals' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals have had a tough decision to shortlist their retained players for IPL 2025. However, they have come up with a list with 6 players included in it.
Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the top spot in the retentions with Rs 18 Crores each. The list is followed up by Riyan Parag (Rs 14 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 Cr), and Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 Cr)
RR have utilised all of their retentions as they don't want to let go of their stars yet.
Rajasthan Royals retentions
- Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore
- Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore
- Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore
- Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore
- Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore
|Full list of released players by Rajasthan Royals
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Prasidh Krishna
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Trent Boult
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|R. Ashwin
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,00,00,000
|Navdeep Saini
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Kuldeep Sen
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Adam Zampa
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Donovan Ferreira
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 50,00,000
|Kunal Rathore
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Jos Buttler
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Avesh Khan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Rovman Powell
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 7,40,00,000
|Shubham Dubey
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 5,80,00,000
|Nandre Burger
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 40,00,000
|Abid Mushtaq
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000