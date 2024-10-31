Business Standard
IPL 2025 Retention: Rajasthan Royals' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: The likes of R Ashwin, Chahal and Trent Boult have been released by the Royals ahead of the new IPl season.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals have had a tough decision to shortlist their retained players for IPL 2025. However, they have come up with a list with 6 players included in it.  
Skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the top spot in the retentions with Rs 18 Crores each. The list is followed up by Riyan Parag (Rs 14 Cr), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 Cr), and Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 Cr)
 
RR have utilised all of their retentions as they don't want to let go of their stars yet. 
  • Sanju Samson: Rs 18 crore
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rs 18 crore
  • Riyan Parag: Rs 14 crore
  • Dhruv Jurel: Rs 14 crore
  • Shimron Hetmyer: Rs 11 crore
  • Sandeep Sharma: Rs 4 crore
       
Full list of released players by Rajasthan Royals
Player Nationality Role Price
Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000
Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹ 8,00,00,000
Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000
R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000
Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹ 2,60,00,000
Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000
Donovan Ferreira Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 50,00,000
Kunal Rathore Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 20,00,000
Jos Buttler Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 10,00,00,000
 
Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000
Rovman Powell Overseas Batter ₹ 7,40,00,000
Shubham Dubey Indian Batter ₹ 5,80,00,000
Nandre Burger Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹ 40,00,000
Abid Mushtaq Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

