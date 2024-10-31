Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to trigger bidding wars in IPL 2025 auction

Business Standard
Both dynamic leaders are now set to be among the hottest names in the bidding war, after Delhi Capitals released Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer became available for the auction.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Indian cricket fans are on the edge of their seats as the IPL auction approaches, with two superstar captains Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer entering the player pool. Both dynamic leaders are now set to be among the hottest names in the bidding war, after Delhi Capitals released Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer became available for the IPL 2025 mega auction.  Rishabh Pant to enter IPL 2025 auction
 
Pant, who spent eight years with Delhi Capitals and led the team for three seasons, parted ways after a month of tense discussions. The GMR-owned franchise, despite Pant’s stellar presence, opted for a shift in strategy, sparking what is likely to be one of the most intense IPL bidding wars in recent memory. Known for his fearless batting and innovative captaincy, Pant’s release has turned heads across franchises, all eager for a shot at the wicketkeeper-batter’s explosive talent.  Shreyas Iyer another option for teams
 
 
Meanwhile, Iyer KKR’s priciest buy at the 2022 mega auction for a whopping ₹12.25 crore steered the team to IPL glory just last season, smashing 351 runs with a strike rate nearing 147. His inspiring leadership and clutch performances were instrumental in KKR’s triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, marking their third title and making Iyer only the second KKR captain to lift the trophy. With franchises vying for top Indian captains, Iyer’s experience and poise make him a jewel in the auction crown.

Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League IPL auction Shreyas Iyer

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

