IPL 2025 Retention: SRH's full list of retained players and players' salary

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, last year's runner-ups SunRisers Hyderabad have announced their list of players that they will be retaining ahead of the new season. SRh have gone with 5 retentions this year with Heinrich Klaasen being the top pick at a whopping Rs 23 Crores.
Klaasen is followed by Pat Cummins (18 Cr), Travis Head (14 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (14 Cr), and Nitish Reddy (6 Cr).
The Hyderabad side have decided to keep the big hitting opening duo of Head and Abhishek who will be looking to continue their displays in the IPl 2025 season. SunRisers Hyderabad retained players
- Heinrich Klaasen: Rs 23 crore
- Pat Cummins: Rs 18 crore
- Travis Head: Rs 14 crore
- Abhishek Sharma: Rs 14 crore
- Nitish Reddy: Rs 6 crore
|Full list of released players by Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Washington Sundar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|Rs 8,75,00,000
|Rahul Tripathi
|Indian
|Batsman
|Rs 8,50,00,000
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 4,20,00,000
|Marco Jansen
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|Rs 4,20,00,000
|T. Natarajan
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 4,00,00,000
|Aiden Markram
|Overseas
|Batsman
|Rs 2,60,00,000
|Glenn Phillips
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|Rs 50,00,000
|Mayank Agarwal
|Indian
|Batter
|Rs 8,25,00,000
|Mayank Markande
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 50,00,000
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|Rs 25,00,000
|Sanvir Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20,00,000
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Indian
|Batter
|Rs 20,00,000
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|Rs 2,40,00,000
|Abdul Samad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|Rs 4,00,00,000
|Umran Malik
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 4,00,00,000
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 1,60,00,000
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 20,00,000
|Akash Singh
|Indian
|Bowler
|Rs 20,00,000