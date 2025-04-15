Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Injured Lockie Ferguson all but ruled out of remainder of IPL: PBKS coach

Injured Lockie Ferguson all but ruled out of remainder of IPL: PBKS coach

The New Zealand quick hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. The 33-year-old, who pulled the side of his left leg, is out indefinitely.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Mullanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lockie Ferguson is all but ruled out for the remainder of the IPL with Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes saying that the pacer's chances of returning towards the back end of the tournament are low.

The New Zealand quick hobbled off after bowling just two deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. The 33-year-old, who pulled the side of his left leg, is out indefinitely.  Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming | Playing 11 & Batter vs Bowler matchups

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, I think, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself," Hopes told reporters on the eve of PBKS' match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

 

The setback is a significant blow to Punjab, with Ferguson having been a key part of their bowling department, particularly in the middle overs.

Punjab's fielding, too, has been under scrutiny, with multiple dropped catches costing them dearly this season.

Also Read

Wipro

Wipro shares in focus ahead of it's Q4 results tomorrow; check expectations

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1600 pts to 76,750; Nifty at 23,320; financials, metal gain

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Suniel Shetty buy 7 acres in Thane for Rs 9.85 cr

Karnataka RTE Admission 2025

Karnataka RTE admissions 2025 start today at official website, check here

Redmi A5

Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

"That (last game) was a bit disappointing for us. We knew going into it that it was going to be an extremely high-scoring game. We got a great score on the board, but then, unfortunately, our inability to take catches that night made the match disappear on us. 

"I think we've dropped 12 catches in the tournament now... If we had taken those catches, I think we could be sitting here with a four-and-one record, but we can't do anything other than keep the boys working on it, and keep them trying to improve in the field."  PBKS, who have won three and lost two games so far this season, now face KKR and RCB twice each in their next four fixtures.

"We're sitting at 3-2, which is a good spot in the competition, and we've got a big week coming up against the same two opponents, KKR and RCB.

"That's just the way the schedule has worked out for us. We've got them for the next four games. So if we can have a good week, we're going to be well-placed going into the second half of the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

PBKS vs KKR

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats

PBKS vs KKR

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11, PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Navi UPI RCB tickets

IPL 2025: Check Navi UPI's 2nd ticket window date, time for RCB fans here

CSK

IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Topics : Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings Indian Premier League T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon