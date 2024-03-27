Raina to Gaikwad: Highest run-getters for Chennai Supers Kings | IPL 2024





Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad became the seventh-highest run-getter for the franchise during his 46-run knock against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. He overtook all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In the match, the batter scored 46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 127.78.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings with 5529 runs followed by iconic captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and now Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here In 54 IPL matches for CSK, Gaikwad has hit 1,858 runs at an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 134.93. In 53 innings, he has scored a century and 14 fifties with highest individual score of 101 not out.

Ruturaj Gaikwad batting & fielding Stats in Indian Premier League history YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 54 5 1858 101* 38.71 1377 134.93 1 14 167 74 31 2024 2 0 61 46 30.5 51 119.61 0 0 8 1 0 2023 16 1 590 92 42.14 400 147.5 0 4 46 30 17 2022 14 0 368 99 26.29 291 126.46 0 3 33 14 4 2021 16 2 635 101* 45.35 466 136.26 1 4 64 23 6 2020 6 2 204 72 51 169 120.71 0 3 16 6 4 IPL 2024 stats updated after CSK vs GT match on March 26 Meanwhile, in 174 matches for CSK, Jadeja has scored 1,818 runs at an average of 25.97 at a strike rate of 137.1, with two half-centuries. His best score is 62*.IPL 2024 stats updated after CSK vs GT match on March 26

Raina scored over 5500 runs at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 138.91, including two centuries and 38 fifties in 195 innings played across 200 matches. His best score is 109*.





Most runs for Chennai Super Kings in Indian premier League history Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Suresh Raina 2008-2021 200 195 28 5529 109* 33.1 3980 138.91 2 38 8 494 219 MS Dhoni 2008-2024 246 214 86 4957 84* 38.72 3597 137.8 - 23 7 344 235 Faf du Plessis 2012-2021 100 93 9 2932 96 34.9 2220 132.07 - 21 5 269 93 Mike Hussey 2008-2015 64 63 9 2213 116* 40.98 1802 122.8 1 17 1 230 52 Murali Vijay 2009-2020 89 89 4 2205 127 25.94 1786 123.46 2 10 5 203 83 Ambati Rayudu 2018-2023 90 80 15 1932 100* 29.72 1494 129.31 1 8 5 154 94 Ruturaj Gaikwad 2020-2024 54 53 5 1858 101* 38.7 1377 134.93 1 14 4 167 74 Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2024 174 126 56 1818 62* 25.97 1326 137.1 - 2 6 126 75 S Badrinath 2008-2013 114 82 23 1667 71* 28.25 1455 114.57 - 12 6 168 32 Dwayne Bravo 2011-2022 130 86 39 1280 68 27.23 931 137.48 - 3 4 97 59 Five-time IPL champion MS Dhoni, who is second on the list, has scored 4,957 runs in 246 matches at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 137.80, with 23 fifties.

