Raina to Gaikwad: Highest run-getters for Chennai Supers Kings | IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad became the seventh-highest run-getter for the franchise during his 46-run knock against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. He overtook all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
In the match, the batter scored 46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 127.78.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings with 5529 runs followed by iconic captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and now Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis.
Gaikwad runs in Indian Premier League
In 54 IPL matches for CSK, Gaikwad has hit 1,858 runs at an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 134.93. In 53 innings, he has scored a century and 14 fifties with highest individual score of 101 not out.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: Sportzpics
|Ruturaj Gaikwad batting & fielding Stats in Indian Premier League history
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|54
|5
|1858
|101*
|38.71
|1377
|134.93
|1
|14
|167
|74
|31
|2024
|2
|0
|61
|46
|30.5
|51
|119.61
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2023
|16
|1
|590
|92
|42.14
|400
|147.5
|0
|4
|46
|30
|17
|2022
|14
|0
|368
|99
|26.29
|291
|126.46
|0
|3
|33
|14
|4
|2021
|16
|2
|635
|101*
|45.35
|466
|136.26
|1
|4
|64
|23
|6
|2020
|6
|2
|204
|72
|51
|169
|120.71
|0
|3
|16
|6
|4
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics
Raina scored over 5500 runs at an average of 33.10 and a strike rate of 138.91, including two centuries and 38 fifties in 195 innings played across 200 matches. His best score is 109*.
Five-time IPL champion MS Dhoni, who is second on the list, has scored 4,957 runs in 246 matches at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 137.80, with 23 fifties.
|Most runs for Chennai Super Kings in Indian premier League history
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Suresh Raina
|2008-2021
|200
|195
|28
|5529
|109*
|33.1
|3980
|138.91
|2
|38
|8
|494
|219
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2024
|246
|214
|86
|4957
|84*
|38.72
|3597
|137.8
|-
|23
|7
|344
|235
|Faf du Plessis
|2012-2021
|100
|93
|9
|2932
|96
|34.9
|2220
|132.07
|-
|21
|5
|269
|93
|Mike Hussey
|2008-2015
|64
|63
|9
|2213
|116*
|40.98
|1802
|122.8
|1
|17
|1
|230
|52
|Murali Vijay
|2009-2020
|89
|89
|4
|2205
|127
|25.94
|1786
|123.46
|2
|10
|5
|203
|83
|Ambati Rayudu
|2018-2023
|90
|80
|15
|1932
|100*
|29.72
|1494
|129.31
|1
|8
|5
|154
|94
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|2020-2024
|54
|53
|5
|1858
|101*
|38.7
|1377
|134.93
|1
|14
|4
|167
|74
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2012-2024
|174
|126
|56
|1818
|62*
|25.97
|1326
|137.1
|-
|2
|6
|126
|75
|S Badrinath
|2008-2013
|114
|82
|23
|1667
|71*
|28.25
|1455
|114.57
|-
|12
|6
|168
|32
|Dwayne Bravo
|2011-2022
|130
|86
|39
|1280
|68
|27.23
|931
|137.48
|-
|3
|4
|97
|59
Stats: ESPNCricinfo
