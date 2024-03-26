Sensex (    %)
                             
Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul: Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style

Lucknow Super Giants players were seen in traditional colourful caps, which are worn especially on Holi in Central, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Western Bihar, the Bhojpuri belt

Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style. Photo: X

Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

Rohit Sharma and his little daughter Samaira owned social media with their Holi celebration pictures as Mumbai Indians went full blast on the occasion of the festival on Monday, March 25. 

It was during that celebration that Hardik Pandya, the new captain of the Mumbai side, who was booed during the team's first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans, was also seen interacti9ng with Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife. 
How Mumbai Indians celebrated Holi 


On the other hand, Delhi Capitals' star Ishant Sharma who was injured after bowling two great overs in the team's first match against Punjab Kings, was also celebrating with the likes of Prithvi Shaw. 

How Delhi Capitals celebrated Holi 


Rajasthan Royals, the team from the pink city were all pink as they celebrated the festival of closer after a great win over the Lucknow Super Giants. 

How Rajasthan Royals celebrated Holi 


Titans, who were travelling to Chennai Super Kings for their away match after the inaugural win of the season, were also seen with colourful faces 

How Gujarat Titans celebrated Holi


Kolkata Knight Riders' Holi celebrations saw skipper Shreyas Iyer lead from the front. 

How Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated Holi


Punjab Kings, who were travelling to Bengaluru for an away game on the day of Holi also enjoyed one of North India's most celebrated festivals with a special initiative. 

How Punjab Kings celebrated Holi
The last and the best celebration was from the Lucknow Super Giants where the players were seen in traditional colourful caps, which are worn especially on Holi. In their whites, they were looking just amazing.

Topics : KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Ishant Sharma Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

