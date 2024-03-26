Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul: Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style

Rohit Sharma and his little daughter Samaira owned social media with their Holi celebration pictures as Mumbai Indians went full blast on the occasion of the festival on Monday, March 25.
It was during that celebration that Hardik Pandya, the new captain of the Mumbai side, who was booed during the team's first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Gujarat Titans, was also seen interacti9ng with Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife.
How Mumbai Indians celebrated Holi
Happy Holi, everyone!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 25, 2024
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals' star Ishant Sharma who was injured after bowling two great overs in the team's first match against Punjab Kings, was also celebrating with the likes of Prithvi Shaw.
How Delhi Capitals celebrated Holi
Rang barse, DC ke andaz main #YehHaiNayiDilli #Holi #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/hNCx3WCmZv— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 25, 2024
Rajasthan Royals, the team from the pink city were all pink as they celebrated the festival of closer after a great win over the Lucknow Super Giants.
How Rajasthan Royals celebrated Holi
Mal mal ki kurti gulaabi hogayi! pic.twitter.com/PbGRvRKLqV— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 25, 2024
Titans, who were travelling to Chennai Super Kings for their away match after the inaugural win of the season, were also seen with colourful faces
How Gujarat Titans celebrated Holi
????????????????????????????...! #AavaDe | #GTKarshe | #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/61VJxzkkCC— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 25, 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders' Holi celebrations saw skipper Shreyas Iyer lead from the front.
How Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated Holi
Bura na maano, Holi hai! pic.twitter.com/B02FGO6hsE— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 25, 2024
Punjab Kings, who were travelling to Bengaluru for an away game on the day of Holi also enjoyed one of North India's most celebrated festivals with a special initiative.
How Punjab Kings celebrated Holi
Today, as we play against @RCBTweets, we wish everyone a very #HappyHoli!— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2024
Let's celebrate with more colors and less water amid the water crisis in Bengaluru.
Huge thanks to @AvonCyclesIndia for sponsoring this fun activity, through which we will surely spread the colors of… pic.twitter.com/hCab9uVoZV
The last and the best celebration was from the Lucknow Super Giants where the players were seen in traditional colourful caps, which are worn especially on Holi. In their whites, they were looking just amazing.Holi 2024 (Super Giants version) pic.twitter.com/ItwHOhR7NF— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 25, 2024