He often ends up not doing much: India coach Ryan on Nitish's poor outings

After India’s big loss at the hands of New Zealand in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate decided to be blunt in his views about all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s poor outings in the Indian jersey.

Doeschate, while addressing the media at a press conference on Friday, displayed his disappointment with Nitish by saying that the all-rounder has not been able to deliver so far for the team, despite being given multiple chances.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 venue impasse likely to resolve after BCB-ICC talks in few days Notably, New Zealand, after winning the second ODI, levelled the series 1-1 and have pushed for a series decider in Indore on Sunday.

Management not happy

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that the team management remains unconvinced about Nitish Kumar Reddy’s effectiveness as a reliable all-round option after another underwhelming outing in the second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot. The 22-year-old, who was handed an opportunity in place of the injured Washington Sundar, failed to make a compelling case with either bat or ball, intensifying the debate over his role in the side.

Missed opportunity in Rajkot

In the Indian innings, Reddy walked in at No. 7 in the 39th over but could manage only 20 runs off 21 balls at a time when India needed quick scoring. With the ball, he was used sparingly, delivering just two overs for 13 runs without making a breakthrough. His limited impact in a high-stakes situation has raised further questions about his readiness for international cricket.

Doeschate urges Reddy to seize chances

Ten Doeschate suggested that while the team has been investing in Reddy’s development and giving him game time, the youngster has frequently failed to leave a mark in crucial moments. He pointed out that the Rajkot match presented an ideal platform for Reddy to bat for an extended period and showcase his temperament, but he could not capitalise on it. The assistant coach emphasised that players trying to establish themselves must make the most of such opportunities to strengthen their case for selection.

Seen as Hardik’s back-up but yet to convince

Reddy is currently being groomed as a potential back-up to Hardik Pandya, who has been rested ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, his performances have been inconsistent. Despite scoring a memorable Test century at the MCG in late 2024, he averages only 26.4 across 16 Test innings. In white-ball formats, his exposure has been limited to four T20Is and three ODIs, where he is yet to deliver a standout performance.