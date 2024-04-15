Business Standard
IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Head smashes 4th fastest century in league's history

Head hit nine fours and eight sixes in his 41-ball innings before he was caught by Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH Head smashes 4th fastest century in league's history. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Australia's Travis Head smashed the fourth fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League when he reached the milestone in just 39 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. 

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head hit nine fours and eight sixes in his 41-ball innings before he was caught by Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

Chris Gayle has the record of fastest IPL hundred, which came in just 30 balls at this very ground in 2013. 
 
Top 10 fastest Centuries in IPL history 

Player Balls Match Venue Date
CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23/04/13
YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13/03/10
DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06/05/13
AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27/04/08
AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14/05/16
DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30/04/17
ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14/05/08
MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27/09/20
M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03/04/10
CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06/05/11

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

