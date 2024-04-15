IPL 2024 RCB vs SRH: Head smashes 4th fastest century in league's history

Australia's Travis Head smashed the fourth fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League when he reached the milestone in just 39 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head hit nine fours and eight sixes in his 41-ball innings before he was caught by Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.



Chris Gayle has the record of fastest IPL hundred, which came in just 30 balls at this very ground in 2013.

