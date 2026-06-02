Vaibhav doubles his endorsement fee after IPL 2026 heroics: Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable IPL 2026 campaign has not only elevated his status on the cricket field but has also significantly boosted his commercial value.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, who emerged as one of the biggest stars of the season, has reportedly doubled his endorsement fees following a record-breaking campaign.

Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30, winning the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player award and Emerging Player of the Season honour.

His performances have triggered strong interest from brands looking to associate with one of Indian cricket's fastest-rising talents.

Brand value rises after stellar IPL season

According to a media report by NDTV, Sooryavanshi's endorsement fee has increased substantially following his standout IPL campaign. The report stated that before the tournament, the youngster had signed endorsement agreements worth around Rs 1 crore per deal.

According to the report, the batter is now seeking between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore for new endorsement partnerships. The increase reportedly reflects the surge in his popularity after he became one of the biggest attractions of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL 2026 awards ceremony in the final Sooryavanshi is currently contracted with the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore annually and may have to wait until a future auction cycle before seeing a significant increase in his IPL salary.

Several brands keen to sign teenager

The report added that Sooryavanshi has already been associated with brands such as Complan and Red Bull. Following his performances in IPL 2026, several other companies are understood to have shown interest in signing the teenager for promotional campaigns.

His endorsement portfolio is currently being managed by his parents, while Rajasthan Royals are also believed to be assisting with handling commercial opportunities generated by his growing profile.

The rapid rise in brand interest comes after a season in which Sooryavanshi established himself as one of the most destructive batters in the competition.

Strong season brings national attention

Sooryavanshi's performances throughout IPL 2026 drew widespread attention from former cricketers and experts, many of whom highlighted his immense potential at a young age.

At just 15, he remains at the beginning of his professional journey, but his achievements during the season have already made him one of the most talked-about young players in Indian cricket.

His record-breaking campaign has not only enhanced his cricketing reputation but has also transformed him into one of the most sought-after young sporting personalities in the country.