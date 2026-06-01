IPL 2026: Vikram Solanki admits GT misread conditions in final vs RCB

Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki admitted that they "miscalculated" an appropriate score on the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch, leading to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final.

The Titans settled for an under-par 155 for eight, and RCB scaled down the target in 18 overs to lift back-to-back IPL titles on Sunday night.

"I think we probably just made a slight miscalculation actually of what score was appropriate on that pitch. I don't think it was a 200-plus pitch," said Solanki in the post-match press conference.

"If we had got somewhere around that 180 mark, I think that would have been a challenging total for them to chase," he added.

Solanki rued that GT's total of 155 for eight in the IPL final was at least 25 runs short of a defendable target.

"I think we were probably 20-25 runs short, but it was exceptional to see the fight and the hunger the guys showed to bring that game to close to the finish.

"We had an opportunity to challenge RCB in parts but they were the better side today and I think that's just as simple as it is," he said.

But the defeat in the title clash and GT's hectic schedule in the last couple of days did not prevent Solanki to give due credit to the RCB.

The GT played the Qualifier 2 on Friday at Dharamsala before their travel to Ahmedabad on Saturday was delayed because of inclement weather.

"As far as our campaign is concerned we're immensely proud as a group of what we've achieved, there's no question we would have liked to have gone one step further.

"But the fact is that RCB have beaten us and we must be strong enough and hold our heads up high in being proud of the campaign that we've put together, yet also be gracious enough to to congratulate RCB," he said.

Solanki lauded RCB senior batter Virat Kohli for playing another match-winning innings, this time an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls.

"Viratwe're all privileged to see good players play and Virat is an exceptional player. He played a great knock for his team. I'm probably not celebrating that knock right now.

"Virat played obviously very well to sort of almost anchor that chase and guide that chase as he did," he added.