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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps IPL 2026 awards ceremony in the final

Vaibhav, apart from the awards, also received a total of Rs 65 lakh as the combined prize money for his record-breaking season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:42 AM IST

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In a historic night at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final to secure their second consecutive IPL title.
 
RCB became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to successfully defend their IPL trophy.
 
Apart from RCB, 15-year-old batter from Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, also stole the spotlight during the IPL 2026 season awards, as the Rajasthan Royals batter swept five of the 10 season awards.
 
Vaibhav, apart from the awards, also received a total of Rs 65 lakh as the combined prize money for his record-breaking season. 
 

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Vaibhav’s historic IPL 2026 season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 campaign and emerged as the biggest individual winner of the season awards. The 15-year-old was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after finishing with 436.5 points, highlighting his all-round impact across the tournament.
 
He also secured the Orange Cap as the season’s highest run-scorer with 776 runs, underlining his consistency and dominance with the bat. His aggressive style earned him the Most Sixes award, having smashed 72 sixes during the campaign.
 
Vaibhav further collected the Super Striker award for recording an outstanding strike rate of 237 and received a car as part of the recognition.
 
Completing an unforgettable season, he was also named the Emerging Player of the Season, capping off one of the most remarkable breakthrough campaigns in IPL history.
 
IPL 2026 season awards:
Award Winner Details
Most Valuable Player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 436.5 points
Orange Cap Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 776 runs
Purple Cap Kagiso Rabada 29 wickets
Fairplay Award Punjab Kings  
Catch of the Season Manish Pandey (KKR) Catch of Tim David at backward point; collected by Devdutt Padikkal
Most Dot Balls Mohammed Siraj 172 dots
Most Fours Sai Sudharsan 75 fours
Most Sixes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 72 sixes
Super Striker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Strike rate: 237; won a car
Emerging Player of the Season Vaibhav Sooryavanshi  
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:42 AM IST

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