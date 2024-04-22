Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Virat Kohli fined 50 per cent of match fees for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Kohli was given out after the he was caught off a waist-height full-toss delivery Harshit Rana during RCB's one-run loss to KKR at the Eden Garden's on Sunday.

Virat Kohli

RCB's Virat Kohli

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star batter Virat Kohli was on Monday fined half of his match fees for showing dissent towards umpire's decision during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kohli was given out after the he was caught off a waist-height full-toss delivery Harshit Rana during RCB's one-run loss to KKR at the Eden Garden's on Sunday.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play. The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist when he made contact with the ball.
The star batter, who made 18 off seven balls, was standing just outside the crease at that moment.
TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli's waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.
Kohli left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.
The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.
"Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.
"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.
"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.
A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon