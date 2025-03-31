Monday, March 31, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Williamson hails Nitish Rana's knock vs CSK as one of the highest standards

Williamson hails Nitish Rana's knock vs CSK as one of the highest standards

Nitish, coming to bat at number 3, produced a match-winning performance as RR posted 182 for nine and then restricted CSK to 176-6 to open their account this season

Nitish Rana

Guwahati: RR batter Nitish Rana.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson lavished praise on Nitish Rana, calling his 36-ball 81 an "incredible knock of the highest standard" and also credited Rajasthan Royals' fielding for their six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

Nitish, coming to bat at number 3, produced a match-winning performance as RR posted 182 for nine and then restricted CSK to 176-6 to open their account this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga's four wickets and some sensational fielding, including stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, were key moments of the match.

"Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well," Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the past, said on JioHotstar.

 

"He accessed the areas behind square nicely and perhaps came in at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. It was an incredible knock of the highest standard, and I think that's key for him moving forward in this tournament.

"Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like thison a surface where the margins are so fineI believe Rajasthan Royals' fielding is what truly got them across the line."  With CSK needing 39 off 12 balls, MS Dhoni (16), cheered by the crowd, hit a boundary over short third and a towering six over long-on off a profligate Tushar Deshpande, but he couldn't finish the job.

Highlighting on the aura surrounding Dhoni, Williamson said: "The fact that Chennai Super Kings were playing an away match, yet the entire crowd was dressed in yellow, was just incredible. We've seen this so many times before.

"I felt like it was written in the stars for MS to come in and smash 20 runs in an over to finish things offhe's done it so often. But it was a tough ask, needing 40 off the last two overs.

"Still, it was special to see him walk out. I can only imagine how intimidating it must be for any opposition trying to defend a total when he's at the crease."  Former India batter Ambati Rayudu also believes fielding made all the difference in the match, saying it was painful to watch some of the mistakes being made by the five-time champions CSK.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this matchit's rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn't field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield," said the former CSK player.

"Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young sideit's about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag's catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer."  Reflecting on CSK's sloppy fielding, Rayudu said: "Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fieldingmaybe in their earlier yearsbut what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor.

"Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfieldthese are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

