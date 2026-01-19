Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: AFG win the toss, elect to bat first in Dubai

The first T20I of the three-match series between Afghanistan and West Indies will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first. This marks the first encounter between the two sides since their meeting in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan, led by star spinner Rashid Khan, comes into the series with a focus on improving their team performance ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. With Rashid back from the SA20, Afghanistan will rely on key players like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad to showcase their skills and set the tone for the series.

On the other hand, West Indies, led by Brandon King in the absence of regular captain Shai Hope, will be looking to build momentum after their last T20I in November 2025, which was against New Zealand. The return of Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis from injuries strengthens the Windies squad, giving them the boost they need for this series.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 probable playing 11

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King(c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles(w), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales Afghanistan Playing 11: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will not be available in India.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.