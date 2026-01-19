Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs RCB head-to-head record over the years

The Gujarat Giants Women will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 12th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Monday, January 19, 2026, in Vadodara, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

In their previous encounters, the two teams have faced each other seven times. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have the upper hand with four victories, while Gujarat Giants Women have won three. Over the past year, Gujarat Giants Women have played 13 matches, securing six wins and suffering seven losses, with a win percentage of 46.15%. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, on the other hand, have played 11 matches, winning six and losing five, giving them a win percentage of 54.55%.

In their most recent meeting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women defeated Gujarat Giants Women by 32 runs. RCB posted 182/7, with Radha Yadav scoring 66, Richa Ghosh contributing 44, and Nadine de Klerk adding 26. Gujarat Giants Women were bowled out for 150 in response, with Bharti Fulmali top-scoring with 39. Shreyanka Patil's 5 for 23 and Lauren Bell's 3 for 29 were key to RCB's victory, which marked their third consecutive win in WPL 2026. The match's turning point was a 105-run partnership between Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the GG vs RCB head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: head-to-head in WPL WPL 2026 GG vs RCB H2H stats Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue 6th Match 2023 Gujarat Giants (201-7)* RCB Women (190-6) Mar 8, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 16th Match 2023 RCB Women (189-2) Gujarat Giants (188-4)* Mar 18, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 5th Match 2024 RCB Women (110-2) Gujarat Giants (107-7) Feb 27, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 13th Match 2024 Gujarat Giants (199-5) RCB Women (180-8) Mar 6, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1st Match 2025 RCB Women (202-4) Gujarat Giants (201-5) Feb 14, 2025 BCA Stadium, Kotambi 12th Match 2025 Gujarat Giants (126-4) RCB Women (125-7) Feb 27, 2025 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 9th Match 2025 RCB Women (182/7) Gujarat Giants Women (150/10) Jan 17, 2025 DR DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 2023 Season

In the 6th match of the 2023 season, Gujarat Giants pulled off a close victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, winning by 11 runs. Gujarat Giants posted 201/7, and despite a strong effort from RCB Women, who managed 190/6, Gujarat held firm. The match took place at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 8, 2023.

Later in the season, the 16th match saw RCB Women making a strong comeback. They chased down a target of 189 runs set by Gujarat Giants (188/4), winning by 8 wickets. RCB Women’s dominant performance with the bat ensured they secured a comfortable victory at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on March 18, 2023.

2024 Season

In the 5th match of 2024, RCB Women continued their winning streak with a solid 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants. RCB restricted Gujarat to 107/7 and easily chased down the small total, finishing with 110/2 in just 15.2 overs. The match was held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 27, 2024.

The 13th match was a different story, with Gujarat Giants bouncing back strongly. They posted a competitive total of 199/5, and although RCB Women managed 180/8, they couldn’t get over the line. Gujarat Giants won by 19 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on March 6, 2024.

2025 Season

In the 1st match of 2025, RCB Women won a nail-biting contest by just 6 wickets. Gujarat Giants set a formidable target of 201/5, but RCB chased it down successfully with 202/4. The match took place at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, on February 14, 2025.

In the 12th match, Gujarat Giants managed to defend a modest total of 126/4. They bowled RCB Women out for 125/7, winning by 6 wickets. The match was held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 27, 2025.

In the 9th match, RCB Women dominated, posting a challenging 182/7. Gujarat Giants were bowled out for just 150, handing RCB a 32-run victory. This match took place at DR DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on January 17, 2025.