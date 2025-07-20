Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal, Bhutan and USA eceive top honors in ICC Development Awards ceremony

Nepal, Bhutan and USA eceive top honors in ICC Development Awards ceremony

USA Cricket received the ICC Associate Member Men's Team Performance of the Year award for their success in the last calendar year

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

South Asian neighbours Nepal and Bhutan were among eight nations to win global honours in the 2024 edition of ICC Development Awards, cricket's parent body said on the sidelines of its annual board meeting here on Sunday.

USA Cricket received the ICC Associate Member Men's Team Performance of the Year award for their success in the last calendar year, with performances that included qualifying for the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

Their victories against Canada and the historic win against Pakistan saw them knock out the Babar Azam-led team from the competition, bringing the tournament to the forefront of mainstream American television and news.

 

Apart from USA, Bhutan and Nepal, other five nations to receive the awards were Indonesia, Namibia, Scotland, Tanzania, and Vanuatu.

There were 15 associate member nations shortlisted for the awards.

Cricket Namibia have won the ICC Development Initiative of the Year award for their Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Programme, the country's flagship grassroots development initiative.

For the first time, the ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year award will be shared by two Members -- Bhutan Cricket Council Board and Vanuatu Cricket Association.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has received the ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year award. The organization's strategic expansion across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and their newly launched CAN Domestic Facebook accounts resulted in a total reach of approximately 117 million.

ICC chairman Jay Shah said: "It is a pleasure to announce the global winners of the ICC Development Awards. This is a celebration of global exceptionalism, with all winners worthy of the accolades they have received in their mission to grow the game in emerging nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

