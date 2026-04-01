Ashutosh Sharma emerges as most expensive player at MPL 2026 auction

Following the Indian Premier League (IPL) for T20 cricket, the Madhya Pradesh League held its first player auction on Tuesday, and explosive right-handed batsman Ashutosh Sharma became the most expensive player in the MPL, fetching a price of Rs 15 lakh.

As many as 244 players were included in the auction process for the 10 MPL men's teams.

In the auction, which concluded in Indore amid intense competition among franchises, Sharma, who plays for Team India, was bought by Malwa Stallions with the highest bid of Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, Akshat Raghuvanshi was bought by Rewa Jaguars for Rs 13.80 lakh, Aniket Verma by Bhopal Leopards for Rs 13.20 lakh, and Shivang Kumar by Bundelkhand Bulls for Rs 13 lakh.

"This is the first time players have been auctioned for team selection in the MPL. This has encouraged franchises of all teams, and players received better value for their money," Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) President Mahanaaryaman Scindia told reporters.

Officials informed that matches in the third edition of the MPL will be played in Indore in June.

This time, a total of 10 teams are participating in the MPL with three of them making their debut in the tournament.

The winning team of the MPL will receive the Scindia Cup and a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, while the runner-up will receive Rs 25 lakh.

Played under the banner of the MPCA, the MPL was launched in Gwalior in 2024.