Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-finals schedule, live time and streaming

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-finals schedule, live time and streaming

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan/ Sri Lanka have made their way to the semi-finals of the tournament after what was a captivating group stage display by all the teams.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the final four teams finalized for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament, the young guns are ready to battle it out for supremacy in Doha. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan/ Sri Lanka have made their way to the semi-finals of the tournament after what was a captivating group stage display by all the teams.
 
The semi-finals are scheduled to played on November 21 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha with India still waiting to find their opponents which will be confirmed after Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh tonight. Pakistan will play their semis clash on November 21 as well with a classic double header awaiting the fans at 3 PM and 8 PM IST with the final scheduled to be played on November 23.
 
 
Teams qualified for the semi-finals:
 
Pakistan
India

Bangladesh
 
Asia Cup rising stars semi-finals schedule 
Asia Cup rising stars SF schedule
Stage Date Match / Details Venue Time (IST)
Semi-final 1 21/11/25 India vs TBD (Opponent decided after Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match) West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 3:00 PM IST
Semi-final 2 21/11/25 Pakistan vs BAN/SL West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 PM IST
Final 23/11/25 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Time not specified
 
Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-finals live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis begin?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches will start on Friday, November 21.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ?
The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of The Asia Cup Rising Stars semis matches ?
Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

