IND vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

IND vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup tie today?

The live streaming of the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India A (IND A) take on Oman (OMN) in a key Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium today. India A skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both sides will be looking to end the group stage on a high note as they aim to gain momentum for the remainder of the competition.
 
India A began their campaign with an emphatic 148-run victory over the UAE, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s brilliant century. Posting 297/4, India A’s bowlers then restricted UAE to 149/7, showcasing both batting and bowling dominance. However, their second outing proved challenging. Pakistan A chased down India A’s 137-run target in just 13.2 overs, handing Jitesh Sharma and his team an eight-wicket loss.
 
 
Oman, meanwhile, has shown flashes of promise despite mixed results. In their opening match, they were beaten by Pakistan A by 40 runs but bounced back in their next game with a thrilling win over the UAE. Chasing 155, Oman sealed victory off the final delivery, winning with two wickets remaining, demonstrating resilience and composure under pressure.
 
With both sides boasting talented youngsters eager to make an impact, the India A vs Oman clash promises to be an exciting, closely contested encounter filled with potential match-defining performances.  

India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin?
The first India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Monday, November 18.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman take place?
The toss for the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman begin?
The India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The live telecast of the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Oman?
The live streaming of the India A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

