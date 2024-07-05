Business Standard
Asked doctors to treat Pant abroad if required after his car crash: PM Modi

During an interaction with the T20 World Cup-winning cricketers here on Thursday, the PM said he followed the social media posts of Pant, showing his rehabilitation routine

THURSDAY, JULY 4, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Rishabh Pant during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Rishabh Pant's mother when the star wicketkeeper-batter was recuperating from his injuries after a car crash and had told doctors to treat him abroad if required.
During an interaction with the T20 World Cup-winning cricketers here on Thursday, the PM said he followed the social media posts of Pant, showing his rehabilitation routine.
Pant survived a horrific car crash while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee in December 2022. After a year of intense recovery and rehabilitation, he returned to professional cricket during the Indian Premier League 2024 and made his India return in the just-concluded T20 World Cup in the Americas, which India won by beating South Africa in the final in Barbados.
"Your journey of recovery was difficult. I used to see your (social media) posts, showing you have done this much on this day and this much the next day," the PM said.
The details of the conversation was released on Friday.
"First I had discussed with the doctors and took their opinion before speaking to your mother. I told them if he (Pant) needs treatment outside India, please take him and do that," the PM said.
 
"It's amazing that your mother had the confidence. I felt a person who has such a mother will never fail. I had that opinion and you showed that to the world.

"When I spoke to you, you said it (the accident) was your fault. That is a big thing, you did not give an excuse, like there was a ditch etc. It was your openness. I take note of small things in life and learn from others. You will inspire the people of India."

Asked by the PM about his mindset during those tough days, Pant said, "It was normal thought process, though it was very tough time. I remembered that because you had phoned my mother and a lot of things were going on in my mind.
"My mother told me that sir (PM) said there is no problem and that gave me some kind of mental relaxation.
"During that time I also heard people talking about whether I would be able to play cricket again or not, whether I can do batting besides wicket-keeping. I have been thinking in the last one and a half or two years that after comeback I will to do better than earlier and play international cricket again and see India win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Rishabh Pant

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

