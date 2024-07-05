Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi govt might fall in August, claims Lalu Yadav; BJP says 'hallucination'

The remark was promptly dismissed by the BJP, which said the ailing septuagenarian was "hallucinating"

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Prasad made the remark at a time most leaders of the NDA were at a BJP function where the newly inducted Union ministers, from Bihar, were felicitated. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was "weak" and could "fall" as early as within a month.
The remark was promptly dismissed by the BJP, which said the ailing septuagenarian was "hallucinating" and that the recent general elections were a reaffirmation of the people's faith in Modi's leadership.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Prasad made these predictions at an event organised to commemorate 28 years of the formation of his party, which he founded by splitting the Janata Dal.
Prasad, who spoke in a weak voice for less than 10 minutes, with younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by his side, said "the Modi government is weak (kamzor). It can fall any time. It can fall in August".
He urged party workers to be prepared for such a scenario. He highlighted that in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the RJD had increased its seat count and vote share compared to five years ago.
"For quite some time, we have been the single largest party in the Bihar assembly. Unlike many others, we have never compromised on ideology," said Prasad, a staunch opponent of the BJP, recalling his tenure and achievements, including the arrest of Lal Krishna Advani in 1990.
 
Prasad made the remark at a time most leaders of the NDA were at a BJP function where the newly inducted Union ministers, from Bihar, were felicitated.

More From This Section

Aditya Thackeray, Aditya, Thackeray

'Never take away WC final from Mumbai,' Thackeray takes swipe at BCCI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS annual 'pracharak' meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Centre sabotaging education': Cong slams govt over delay in Class 6 books

Pramod Sawant

Authority's inspection of Mhadei basin crucial, will uncover truth: Goa CM

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Didn't change parties, corruption allegations never proved: Ajit Pawar

Reacting to Prasad's statements later, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, a former Bihar BJP president, accused the RJD supremo of hallucinating, using a colloquial Hindi phrase "Mungeri Lal ke hasin sapne."

"People have voted for Modi, who is now serving a record third term. Under his leadership and guided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA in Bihar will continue to defeat the opposition, which was disgraced during RJD's rule," Rai said.
However, sources in both RJD and NDA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, were unanimous in the opinion that Prasad had deftly tried to fish in troubled waters.
In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP fell short of majority and a new government was formed with the help of allies like JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, who has been in and out of NDA more than once in the last one decade.
A long-time rival of Prasad, Kumar has recently emphasised his commitment to stability and unity within the BJP-led NDA, which also includes Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha, all of whom have had disagreements with the JD(U) leader.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp

Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media: PM Modi to supporters

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

CBI files final charge sheet in jobs scam involving Lalu, family members

Lalu Prasad

Lok Sabha elections: BJP lodges complaint against RJD chief Lalu with EC

PM Modi, Bhagwati Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu

LS polls highlights: PM Modi begins 'dhyan' at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre after June 4: Lalu's jibe at PM Modi

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Narendra Modi national politics BJP rjd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon