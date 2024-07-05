Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's key allies JD(U), TDP demand nearly $6 bn for their states: Report

In addition, both states have asked the federal government to nearly double unconditional long-term loans offered by the government to all states for infrastructure

PM Narendra Modi greets N Chandrababu Naidu, who was sworn-in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Amaravati on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

The states also want more headroom to borrow funds from the market, a limit set by the federal government | Photo: PTI

Reuters Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two key allies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have asked for about $6 billion in funds for their home states, pressuring the federal government to raise spending when it presents its budget later this month, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter.
 
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is having to rely on two regional parties - Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party and Bihar's Janata Dal (United) - to run the government, after it failed to win a majority on its own in the recently concluded national elections.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
These two states are now demanding Rs 480 billion ($5.75 billion) in additional funds for the financial year ending March 2025, according to the document - which listed demands from one of the state governments - and the source.
 
In addition, both states have asked the federal government to nearly double unconditional long-term loans offered by the government to all states for infrastructure spending to Rs 1 trillion ($11.98 billion), according to the document and the source.
 
The Indian government has set aside Rs 1.3 trillion in loans to states in its interim budget in February, of which more than half is conditional on the implementation of certain economic reforms.
 

More From This Section

Aditya Thackeray, Aditya, Thackeray

'Never take away WC final from Mumbai,' Thackeray takes swipe at BCCI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS annual 'pracharak' meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Centre sabotaging education': Cong slams govt over delay in Class 6 books

Pramod Sawant

Authority's inspection of Mhadei basin crucial, will uncover truth: Goa CM

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Didn't change parties, corruption allegations never proved: Ajit Pawar

The states also want more headroom to borrow funds from the market, a limit set by the federal government, according to the document and the source. India's federal finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In the interim budget presented in February, the government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 5.1 per cent of GDP. The final budget is due to be presented before the end of this month.
 
Beyond the immediate funding demand, Bihar is seeking funds for nine new airports, two power projects, two river water programmes and setting up seven medical colleges, according to the document.
 
The period over which funds for these projects are being sought has not been specified.
The southern state of Andhra Pradesh has sought funds for developing its capital city and a key irrigation project, the source said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Latest LIVE: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 18

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

Modi govt might fall in August, claims Lalu Yadav; BJP says 'hallucination'

national digital health mission, ndhm, doctors, medical, healthcare, patient, data

Invoke protective provision in case of medical negligence: IMA to PM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to seek early release of Indians from Russian army in Moscow talks

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Record Indian-origin MPs elected in UK; PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP NDA govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon