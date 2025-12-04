Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 action today?

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 action today?

The live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will be available on JioHotstar.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

In the second Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane today. The English captain was not sure how the Brisbane wicket was going to play, given match is a day/night fixture. 
 
Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Josh Inglis for injured Usman Khawaja while Michael Neser replaces Nathan Lyon.
 
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
 
Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett
 

Country / Region TV Channels (Live Telecast) Streaming Platforms
Australia Channel Seven, Fox Cricket (Foxtel) 7Plus, Kayo Sports
India Star Sports Network JioCinema / Hotstar
Pakistan Star Sports (via cable) JioCinema / Hotstar (via VPN)
Bangladesh Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
Sri Lanka Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
Nepal Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
UK & Ireland TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow.tv
Canada Willow Canada Hotstar Canada / Willow.tv
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App
Kenya SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE CricLife, eLife Switch TV, StarzPlay, Cricbuzz
Saudi Arabia CricLife StarzPlay
Qatar CricLife StarzPlay
Singapore Hub Sports StarHub TV+, Cricbuzz
Malaysia Astro Cricket Astro Go
Indonesia Local sports channels Cricbuzz
Hong Kong PCCW / Now TV Now Player
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
Europe (Major countries) Varies by country Discovery+
Fiji & Pacific Islands Sky Pacific Sky Go
Japan No dedicated TV channel ICC.tv (if available)
Germany No dedicated TV channel Discovery+
Italy No dedicated TV channel Discovery+
Middle East (General) CricLife StarzPlay

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast and live streaming details, timings

When will Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 action begin? 
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will be played on Thursday, December 4.
 
What is the venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025? 
Australia will host England for the second Ashes 2025–26 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.
 
At what time will the live match begin? 
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 live action will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England 1st Test in India? 
AUS vs ENG 1st Test live telecast Day 2 will be available on Star Sports Network.
 
How can fans watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in India? 
The live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will be available on JioHotstar.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

