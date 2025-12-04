AUS vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 action today?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
In the second Ashes Test, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane today. The English captain was not sure how the Brisbane wicket was going to play, given match is a day/night fixture.
Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Josh Inglis for injured Usman Khawaja while Michael Neser replaces Nathan Lyon.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett
|Australia vs England 2nd Test broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels (Live Telecast)
|Streaming Platforms
|Australia
|Channel Seven, Fox Cricket (Foxtel)
|7Plus, Kayo Sports
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Pakistan
|Star Sports (via cable)
|JioCinema / Hotstar (via VPN)
|Bangladesh
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Nepal
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|UK & Ireland
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Hotstar Canada / Willow.tv
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App
|Kenya
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE
|CricLife, eLife
|Switch TV, StarzPlay, Cricbuzz
|Saudi Arabia
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Qatar
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Singapore
|Hub Sports
|StarHub TV+, Cricbuzz
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Indonesia
|Local sports channels
|Cricbuzz
|Hong Kong
|PCCW / Now TV
|Now Player
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Europe (Major countries)
|Varies by country
|Discovery+
|Fiji & Pacific Islands
|Sky Pacific
|Sky Go
|Japan
|No dedicated TV channel
|ICC.tv (if available)
|Germany
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Italy
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Middle East (General)
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast and live streaming details, timings
When will Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 action begin?
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will be played on Thursday, December 4.
What is the venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025?
Australia will host England for the second Ashes 2025–26 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.
At what time will the live match begin?
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 live action will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England 1st Test in India?
AUS vs ENG 1st Test live telecast Day 2 will be available on Star Sports Network.
How can fans watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in India?
The live streaming of Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 will be available on JioHotstar.