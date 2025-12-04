Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs England 2nd Test: Brisbane pitch report, key stadium stats

Australia vs England 2nd Test: Brisbane pitch report, key stadium stats

Australia and England have played just 22 Test matches against each other at The Gabba, Brisbane, with Australia winning 16 matches, while England has won just four times

Australia vs England 2nd Test pitch report

Australia vs England 2nd Test pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Australia and England meet in the second Ashes Test today in a day-night pink-ball contest at the Gabba in Brisbane. England enter the match under pressure after an eight-wicket defeat in the opening Test in Perth, where Australia dominated through Travis Head’s counterattacking hundred and Mitchell Starc’s ten wickets. England also arrive with limited pink-ball experience in Ashes conditions. Only Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in the current squad have played a day-night Ashes Test. Root leads this group with 207 runs from six innings, but England’s overall record remains unconvincing.
 
Australia are far more settled in pink-ball cricket with thirteen wins from fourteen matches. Their attack thrives under lights, and the Gabba surface is expected to provide pace and carry throughout the match. Batting is likely to become more challenging during the twilight phase when the pink ball can move sharply.
 
 
Usman Khawaja is unavailable, forcing Australia into at least one change. Pat Cummins could return if cleared after a late fitness assessment. England continue to back their attacking approach despite criticism, and Stokes has urged his players to embrace the challenge. With contrasting records and conditions favouring pace, an intense Test awaits.

Australia vs England 2nd Test: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch report

The Brisbane pitch is set to offer good pace and carry, making it a welcoming surface for fast bowlers throughout the match. Batters may find scoring slightly easier once the ball softens, allowing smoother stroke play, but they will still need to be cautious during transitions between sessions.
 
The twilight phase and the night session, in particular, are expected to be the most challenging periods, especially if the new ball is in hand. Seamers could extract extra movement under lights, putting top orders under pressure. Overall, a lively contest between bat and ball is likely, with momentum shifting as conditions evolve.

Also Read

Mohit Sharma

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Kohli, Rahul rise in ODIs

Still from India's 2026 T20 WC jersey launch

BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

IND vs SA

IND vs SA live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Raipur today?

Shubman Gill

Gill set to rejoin Indian team for T20I series vs South Africa: Reports

Australia vs England: Head-to-head stats in Tests in Brisbane

Australia and England have played just 22 Test matches against each other at The Gabba, Brisbane, with Australia winning 16 matches, while England have won just four times. Two matches ended in a draw. However, Australia have not lost a Test to England in Brisbane since 1986.

Recent Test match at Brisbane Stadium

The last Test match at Brisbane Stadium was played from December 14 to December 18, 2024, between Australia and India. Batting first in the match, Australia posted a huge total of 445 on the board, while India were bundled out for just 260, handing the hosts a big 185-run first-innings lead. The second innings was hit by constant rain, and Australia declared their innings at 85 for 7 with hopes of getting Indian wickets quickly to win the game, but India were batting on just 8 without loss when rain arrived again and ended the match in a draw.

Brisbane Stadium key Test stats

The Gabba in Brisbane has hosted 69 Test matches, offering a balanced yet challenging contest for teams across eras. Sides batting first have won 26 times, while teams bowling first have secured 27 victories, reflecting the venue’s tendency to reward both early movement and later wear on the surface.
 
The average scores highlight a gradual decline across innings — teams typically post around 329 in the first innings and 316 in the second, before the pitch begins to deteriorate, bringing the averages down to 236 in the third innings and just 158 in the fourth.
 
The ground has witnessed some extremes as well, including the highest total of 645 made by Australia against England, and the lowest total of just 58, also in an Australia–England clash.
 
The highest successful run chase at the Gabba remains India’s remarkable 329/7, achieved over 97 overs, while the smallest total successfully defended is England’s 122 all out.

More From This Section

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI full scorecard

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd ODI: Markram-Breetzke help SA level series 1-1 in Raipur

Shubman Gill

Gill fit to return, Hardik Pandya rejoins India squad for SA T20I series

Virat Kohli

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli slams back-to-back tons, brings up 53rd ODI century

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC for aggressive send-off to Brevis

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad stakes claim for regular ODI spot with maiden hundred vs SA

Topics : Cricket News Australia cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket Ashes Test England vs Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon