Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, live match time, live streaming

Australia will be without their regular skipper Mitchell Marsh as Josh Inglis will lead the Aussie side vs Pakistan. The live toss for Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 will take place at 1 PM IST

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

After registering their first-ever ODI series win in Australia in 22 years, the Pakistani cricket team will be riding high on confidence when they take the field against Australia for the first T20 on Thursday, November 14, at The Gabba in Brisbane.
 
Pakistan is performing exceptionally well under their new skipper Mohammad Rizwan, as they denied any Australian batter the chance to cross the 50-run mark in the recently concluded ODI series. They will aim to repeat the same in the first T20 and secure an early advantage in the series. 
 
 
On the other hand, Australia will hope to bounce back with a win in the first T20 and redeem themselves after the tough loss in the ODI series. However, this will not be an easy task for the home team, who will be without key players like skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Josh Inglis will serve as the stand-in skipper for the series.
 
Australia vs Pakistan playing 11 for 1st T20
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20s
 
In head-to-head records in T20 cricket, Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan leads Josh Inglis’ Australia 13-11.
  • Total matches: 25
  • Australia won: 11
  • Pakistan won: 13
  • No result: 1 
Australia vs Pakistan T20 squads
 
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson
 
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME, AUS vs PAK live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match take place? 
The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match will take place on Thursday, November 14.
 
At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live toss take place on November 14? 
The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 will take place at 1 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 start on November 14? 
The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 will begin at 1:30 PM IST in Brisbane.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match in India? 
The live telecast of the 1st T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match in India? 
The live streaming of the 1st T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

