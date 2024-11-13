Business Standard
WCA concerned over unpaid prize money and Intimidation from cricket boards

WCA concerned over unpaid prize money and Intimidation from cricket boards

At least five of the 20 participating teams, including several Associate Members of the ICC, have not received their full prize money as per the report

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has raised serious concerns about multiple cricket boards failing to pay prize money to players who participated in the ICC men's T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies earlier this year. The association has also highlighted instances of threatening and intimidating behaviour towards players who have demanded their rightful earnings.
 
According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, at least five of the 20 participating teams, including several Associate Members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), have not received their full prize money. This has led to widespread frustration and disappointment among the players involved. However, the report did not mention the names of any cricket board involved in this issue.
 
 
WCA calls for action and player support
 

Tom Moffat, WCA chief executive, expressed deep concern over the situation and urged the ICC to take decisive action against the defaulting boards. He emphasised the importance of fair compensation and a safe environment for players to advocate for their rights. 
 
The WCA has also announced the establishment of a Global Player Hardship Fund to support international cricketers who may face financial difficulties and lack adequate support systems. This fund aims to assist players in need, particularly those not covered by existing domestic support frameworks.
 
Leadership changes and future outlook
 
At the WCA's annual general meeting in Singapore, Heath Mills was reappointed as executive chair, and Sana Mir as independent director. These appointments underscore the organisation's commitment to player welfare and advocacy.
 
As the WCA continues to address these pressing issues, it remains dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of cricketers worldwide

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

