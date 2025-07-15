ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is fast approaching, as all the participating teams gear up to secure the ultimate prize in women’s cricket. But before the start of the league stage of the tournament on September 30, the ICC has released the schedule for the nine warm-up matches to be played between September 25 and September 28.
Since the 2025 Women’s World Cup is hosted by both India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up matches will also be played in both countries at the same time. The warm-up matches will begin with four fixtures on the opening day. Hosts India will take on England—the 2017 finalists—at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, while South Africa face New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Colombo Cricket Club, and Bangladesh will play against a Sri Lanka ‘A’ side at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Defending champions Australia will not feature on the first day but will begin their campaign with a high-voltage warm-up against England on September 27 at the same BCCI facility. Two more matches are scheduled on that day, followed by the final round of warm-up games on September 28.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Venues
Also Read
Venues in India:
- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
- BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground – Bengaluru
Venues in Sri Lanka:
- R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo
- Colombo Cricket Club Ground – Colombo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Full schedule
|Date
|City
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time
|25 Sept
|Bengaluru
|India vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Colombo
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Bengaluru
|Australia vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Bengaluru
|India vs New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
|28 Sept
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs India ‘A’
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|28 Sept
|Colombo
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the warm-up matches for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begin?
The warm-up matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin on September 25.
Who will play in the first warm-up match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?
Hosts India will take on England in the first warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 on September 25.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India?
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India?
The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.