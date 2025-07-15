Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

Hosts India will take on England in the first warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 on September 25

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

Aditya Kaushik Nee Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is fast approaching, as all the participating teams gear up to secure the ultimate prize in women’s cricket. But before the start of the league stage of the tournament on September 30, the ICC has released the schedule for the nine warm-up matches to be played between September 25 and September 28.
 
Since the 2025 Women’s World Cup is hosted by both India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up matches will also be played in both countries at the same time. The warm-up matches will begin with four fixtures on the opening day. Hosts India will take on England—the 2017 finalists—at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, while South Africa face New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Colombo Cricket Club, and Bangladesh will play against a Sri Lanka ‘A’ side at the R. Premadasa Stadium. 
 
 
Defending champions Australia will not feature on the first day but will begin their campaign with a high-voltage warm-up against England on September 27 at the same BCCI facility. Two more matches are scheduled on that day, followed by the final round of warm-up games on September 28.
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Venues 

Also Read

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to retire post Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Lord's cricket ground to host final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Ethanol

ISMA urges Centre to ban ethanol imports, flags ₹40,000 crore risk

Shubhanshu Shukla (front row; second from right) with crew members of the Axiom Mission 4, and other astronauts on ISS. Shukla started his return journey on Monday, after 18 days aboard ISS | Photo: PTI

Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next?

Venues in India:
  • M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
  • BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground – Bengaluru
Venues in Sri Lanka:
  • R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo
  • Colombo Cricket Club Ground – Colombo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Full schedule 
Date City Fixture Venue Time
25 Sept Bengaluru India vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Colombo Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ R. Premadasa Stadium 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Bengaluru Australia vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Bengaluru India vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST
28 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs India ‘A’ BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
28 Sept Colombo Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the warm-up matches for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begin? 
The warm-up matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin on September 25.
 
Who will play in the first warm-up match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
Hosts India will take on England in the first warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 on September 25.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India? 
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India? 
The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Liam Dawson

Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shoaib Bashir

ENG vs IND: England name replacement for injured spinner Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohd Siraj

Rohit, Kohli and now Siraj: Top three heartbreaking India cricket moments

Indian skipper Shubman Gill during Lord's Test

Vaughan says Gill lacked usual calmness and technical precision at Lord's

Topics : ICC Women's World Cup ICC World Cup India cricket team Australia cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team New Zealand cricket team Pakistan cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon