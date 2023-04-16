close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BCCI announces increase in prize money for domestic tournaments

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BCCI, Logo

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BCCI on Sunday announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of Rs 2 crore, will be receiving Rs 5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semifinalists will get Rs 3 crores and Rs 1 crore respectively.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

"We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ?5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners Rs 50 lacs (from 6 lacs)."

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get 25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get Rs 1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving Rs 50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the team finishing second best Rs 50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by Rs 40 lakh and the losing finalists will get Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of Rs 80 lakh and the losing team will get 40 lakh.

Also Read

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Fifa World Cup final: Prize money for winning team, runner-up revealed

BCCI Council meet: Appointment of women's team head coach on agenda

Laureates across 5 fields awarded at Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm

Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down

Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against KKR at Wankhede

Record-breaking reach in Hindi speaking markets for IPL 2023: Disney Star

Mulling possibility of holding next WPL in Diwali window, says Jay Shah

WPL to be held in February with bigger window, home and away format: Report

Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade: Matthew Hayden

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of Rs 50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive Rs 25 lakh.

The prize money of the senior women's T20 trophy has also been increased with the winners set to get Rs 40 lakh, eight times more than what they get now. The losing team will get Rs 20 lakh.

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

Topics : BCCI | Domestic cricket | Cricket

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Denmark's energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

Denmark Flag
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Global sovereign debt roundtable for improving info sharing on debt rejig

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh after killing of Atiq's son

Akhilesh Yadav
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon