Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 3rd Test: What is Brisbane weather forecast on Day 4?

India vs Australia 3rd Test: What is Brisbane weather forecast on Day 4?

According to Accuweather, rain is expected from 10 AM local time (2:30 AM IST) until 11 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 weather updates here

Brisbane weather forecast

Brisbane weather forecast

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Gabba hasn't been a promising one in terms of the weather as it hasn't allowed the cricket to flow as it should be flowing in red ball cricket. While Day 1 saw most of the day's play being washed out, Day 2 allowed the Aussies to bat for a considerable period of time and post a good total.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
 
However, Day 3 brought another spell of interruptions with a stop and start morning at the Gabba. While there were some overs bowled in the beginning, the post lunch sessions experienced a considerable interruption with larger spells of rain delaying the resumption of play.
 
 
While fans hope that the remaining 2 days will see some cricket being played, the forecast suggests otherwise.
 
Brisbane weather forecast on December 17 
IND vs AUS Day 4 weather
IND vs AUS Day 4 weather
   
Day 4
Day 4

More From This Section

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

India Women win first T20I by 49 runs to extend unbeaten run vs West Indies

Gujarat Giants officials with Michael Klinger head coach of Gujarat giantsduring the WPL Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru, India on the 15th December 2024 | Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for WPL

Big-hitter Simran Shaikh top scorer at Women's Premier League auction

WPL 2025 auction

WPL 2025 auction: Full list of players bought by all five teams with price

WPL 2025 auction highlights

WPL 2025 Auction HIGHLIGHTS: Simran and Deandra most expensive with Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR bids

Most expensive players in WPL history

WPL 2025 auction: Most expensive players in the tournament's history

 
Showers are expected from as early as 1 AM in Brisbane with a 68% chance of precipitation.
 
As day 4 begins, showers are expected at 10 AM local time with the conditions remaining cloudy throughout the day. We will get cricketing action on the day but it might be similar to Day 3 with interruptions expected. Till 12 PM local tie, the chances of precipitaion are more than 35% which will lower down to 20% in the latter part of the day.

Also Read

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 3

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Rohit-Rahul continue for IND after rain delay

Isa Guha apologies for racial comment on Jasprit Bumrah

Racial abuse on Bumrah: Guha apologies for 'primate' remark after backlash

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Poor shot selection led to India's downfall at The Gabba

Morne Morkel

IND vs AUS: Morkel analyses Smith-Head partnership impact in Brisbane Test

Akash Deep vs India debut vs England

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith acknowledges Akash Deep's impressive skills

Topics : India vs Australia Test Cricket India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship weather forecasts weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon