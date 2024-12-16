Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Poor shot selection led to India's downfall at The Gabba

IND vs AUS: Poor shot selection led to India's downfall at The Gabba

While Jaiswal flicks the ball on the pads straight to square leg fielder Mitchell Marsh, Gill tried to play an extravagant drive and managed an outside edge to flying Marsh at gully region.

Virat Kohli

A lot expected from Kohli after the first two wickets fell early, but the King also went for a wide on off Hazlewood and managed only a thin edge to keeper.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A start-stop session may have unfolded, but it was one firmly seized by the hosts. Alex Carey brought up a well-earned half-century as the Australians added 40 runs to their overnight tally. While the expected fireworks with the bat never quite materialised, the Aussies more than made up for it with a blistering display of skill and precision with the new ball.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES and ONLINE SCORECARD here
 
Mitchell Starc, swinging the ball like a magician and deploying his scrambled seam variation to devastating effect, sent both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill back to the pavilion in quick succession. Josh Hazlewood, showing no trace of rust after his return, produced a masterful delivery to force Virat Kohli into an edge, dismissing the Indian talisman for just three.
 
 
But all the three Indian batters could have avoided their dismissals if they would have been more wise in their shot selection.
 
While Jaiswal flicks the ball on the pads straight to square leg fielder Mitchell Marsh, Gill tried to play an extravagant drive and managed an outside edge to flying Marsh at gully region.   

More From This Section

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

India Women win first T20I by 49 runs to extend unbeaten run vs West Indies

Gujarat Giants officials with Michael Klinger head coach of Gujarat giantsduring the WPL Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru, India on the 15th December 2024 | Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for WPL

Big-hitter Simran Shaikh top scorer at Women's Premier League auction

WPL 2025 auction

WPL 2025 auction: Full list of players bought by all five teams with price

WPL 2025 auction highlights

WPL 2025 Auction HIGHLIGHTS: Simran and Deandra most expensive with Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR bids

Most expensive players in WPL history

WPL 2025 auction: Most expensive players in the tournament's history

 
A lot expected from Kohli after the first two wickets fell early, but the King also went for a wide on off Hazlewood and managed only a thin edge to keeper. If Kohli would have managed to hit that ball from the middle of the bat, the drive could have went viral on social media. But that is all for the what if.    
 
Meanwhile,KL Rahul displayed resilience, the rest of the Indian batting order finds itself in disarray. Unlike Australia’s top-order, which blunted the new ball with grit, the Indian batters have faltered, leaving the visitors in a perilous position.
 
The stage is now set for the Aussies to turn the screws further.  Expect Australia to come out with their tails up, ready to press home their advantage in this gripping contest going forward.   
 
 
   

Also Read

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 3

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Hazlewood gets Kohli; IND in deep trouble

Morne Morkel

IND vs AUS: Morkel analyses Smith-Head partnership impact in Brisbane Test

Akash Deep vs India debut vs England

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith acknowledges Akash Deep's impressive skills

Steve Smith

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 2: Head and Smith power AUS to 405/7 at stumps

Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS : Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev with historic fifer vs AUS

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon