CSK vs GT IPL final 2023: Match postponed to reserve day amid heavy rain

Rain spoils IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The match was postponed to reserve day and is to be played at 7.30 pm IST today.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Photo: IPL Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
The rain spoiled the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 28th May 2023 and has been postponed on a reserve day.  Despite multiple attempts and the ground staff's effort, the match couldn't start on Sunday.
Now, defending champion Gujarat Titans will face off against four times champion Chennai Super Kings on Monday, 29th May 2023.

Gujarat Titans will make efforts to win the IPL title for the second consecutive time and defend their title against Chennai Super Kings, who will look forward to winning their fifth IPL trophy.

Chennai defeated Gujarat in Qualifier 1

In Qualifier 1, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to confirm their ticket to the final. After losing to CSK, Gujarat Titans had to play Qualifier 2, where they defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to play their second final.

CSK vs GT 2023: Strong top order

The batting top order of both teams has been phenomenal throughout the season. For GT, Shubman Gill emerges as the biggest positive, as he becomes the second Indian batter with more than 800 runs in an IPL season. He has smashed three centuries in his last four matches, and CSK needs to come up with a strong game plan against him.
When we talk about CSK, it's again a very balanced team. The opening pair of CSK is one of the best pairs. Devon Convay, so far, has scored 625 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 137, while Rituraj Gaikwad is not so behind him as he has scored 564 runs this season with a strike rate of 146.

If rain doesn't interrupt today, we can expect a high-scoring encounter between both teams at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

CSK vs GT 2023 Final: Possible playing 11

Here's the list of possible playing 11 for both the teams

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Impact Player:  Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Impact player: Josh Little

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match begin?

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live action of the IPL 2023 final?

The live-action of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports network and also live stream on Jio Cinema.
First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

