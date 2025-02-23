Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / International Masters League: Pathan brothers star as India beat Sri Lanka

International Masters League: Pathan brothers star as India beat Sri Lanka

Batting first after being invited by Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, India Masters set an imposing total of 222/4, thanks to explosive knocks from Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Masters League (IML) 2025 got off to a pulsating start as India Masters clinched a thrilling four-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters in a high-scoring opener at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. The match, filled with nostalgia and electrifying moments, saw some of cricket’s greatest names turn back the clock with their performances.
 
Batting first after being invited by Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, India Masters set an imposing total of 222/4, thanks to explosive knocks from Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan. In response, Sri Lanka put up a spirited chase, led by Sangakkara, but fell just short despite late fireworks from Jeevan Mendis and Isuru Udana. 
 
 
India’s batting fireworks 
The match began with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar opening the innings alongside Ambati Rayudu, much to the delight of a packed stadium. Tendulkar’s vintage touch was evident as he struck two effortless boundaries in the opening over off Isuru Udana. However, his stay was brief as he departed soon after.

Also Read

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Skipper Hardik Pandya sports the new jersey of Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11

WPL 2025: GG vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Smriti Mandhana

WPL 2025: Mandhana, Renuka shine as RCB demolish Delhi Capitals by 8 wkts

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IPL 2025: MI ropes in Mujeeb as replacement for injured Allah Ghazanfar

Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB, HIGHLIGHTS: Richa-Kanika power RCB to a record win over Gujarat Giants

 
Stuart Binny and Gurkeerat Singh Mann then took charge, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack with an aggressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket. Binny was in destructive form, hammering 68 off just 31 balls, including seven sixes and three boundaries. Mann complemented him well with a fluent 44 off 32 balls, peppered with seven fours, propelling India to 113/2 in 12 overs.
 
Yuvraj Singh provided a glimpse of his trademark flair, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 22 balls, but it was Yusuf Pathan who stole the show in the latter overs. The hard-hitting all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 22 deliveries, clubbing six towering sixes and three boundaries to take India past the 220-run mark. Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal was the only bowler with some success, picking up 2/34.   
 
Sri Lanka’s valiant chase falls short
  Chasing a stiff target, Sri Lanka Masters made a promising start, with Sangakkara leading from the front. The stylish left-hander crafted a 30-ball 51, forging a crucial 61-run stand with Lahiru Thirimanne (24 off 17) for the second wicket. However, India struck back through Irfan Pathan, who turned the game in his team’s favour with a fiery spell. The left-arm pacer dismissed Sangakkara and Chaturanga de Silva off successive deliveries, finishing with 3/39.
 
Despite the setbacks, Asela Gunaratne (37 off 25) and Jeevan Mendis (42 off 17) kept Sri Lanka in the hunt with a counter-attacking 68-run stand for the sixth wicket. Their resistance was broken by Dhawal Kulkarni (2/34), but Udana’s late assault—23 off seven balls, including a first-ball six—raised Sri Lanka’s hopes.
 
With nine runs needed off the final over, Abhimanyu Mithun kept his composure, conceding just five runs while picking up two wickets to secure India’s victory.
 
Brief scores:
  India Masters: 222/4 in 20 overs (Stuart Binny 68, Yusuf Pathan 56*, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 44, Yuvraj Singh 31*; Suranga Lakmal 2/34) 
Sri Lanka Masters: 218/9 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 51, Jeevan Mendis 42, Asela Gunaratne 37; Irfan Pathan 3/39, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/34, Abhimanyu Mithun 2/41)
Result: India Masters won by 4 runs.

More From This Section

WPL 2025

Women's Premier League 2025 points table: Purple cap, Orange cap standings

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 DC vs UPW Highlights: UP Warriorz get first win of the season, beat DC by 33 runs

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

DC vs UPW

Women's Premier League 2025: Delhi vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

DC vs UPW pitch report

WPL 2025 DC vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

Topics : T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon