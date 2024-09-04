India to England: WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams





Full WTC 2023-25 Points Table The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed Lord’s Cricket Ground as the venue for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. The WTC final will be held from June 11 to 15 next year, with June 16 being the reserve day. The final will be played between the top two teams in the WTC points table after the end of the cycle. At the moment, two-time finalists India and defending champions Australia are sitting at first and second spots, respectively. They are followed closely by New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England in the next three spots.

All five teams have fair chances of securing their place for Lord’s. However, with these five teams scheduled to play against each other in the coming months, every match will begin to play a deciding factor in their WTC points table standings. But what exactly do these teams need to confirm their position in the final? Let's take a look.

India's chances for WTC 2025 final

(74 points, 9 matches, 68.52 percentage points)



The two-time finalists of the World Test Championship, India, will be looking to prove the saying third time’s the charm if they manage to keep themselves in the top two positions. India, who are currently on top of the points table with 68.52 percentage points, will play 10 more matches in the WTC cycle, starting with two-match Test series against Bangladesh.



How can India qualify for WTC final 2025?



They can reach a maximum of 85.08 percentage points if they win all the 10 matches. However, Rohit Sharma's men need to win only eight out of their remaining 10 matches to ensure top two finish at the WTC points table for the third time in a row.

India’s remaining matches



India remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 19 Sep 09:30:00 AM Bangladesh Green Park, Kanpur 27 Sep 09:30:00 AM New Zealand M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 16 Oct 09:30:00 AM New Zealand Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 24 Oct 09:30:00 AM New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01 Nov 09:30:00 AM Australia Perth Stadium, Perth 22 Nov 08:30:00 AM Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 06 Dec 09:30:00 AM Australia The Gabba, Brisbane 14 Dec 05:30:00 AM Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26 Dec 05:30:00 AM Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 03 Jan 05:30:00 AM



2. Australia chances for WTC 2025 final



(90 points, 12 matches, 62.50 percantage points)



The defending champions, Australia, have their task cut out if they want to play the WTC final for the second consecutive time. They are currently at the second place in the WTC points table with 62.50 points and have one five-match series left to play against India in the current cycle.



How can Australia qualify for WTC final 2025?



If Australia manage to beat India 4-1 in their home series, they will book their flight directly to Lord’s for June next year. However, their chances can also become easier or more difficult depending on India’s series with New Zealand, which could give Australia some advantage over their closest opponents.

Australia’s remaining matches



Australia remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) India Perth Stadium, Perth 22 Nov 08:30:00 AM India Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 06 Dec 09:30:00 AM India The Gabba, Brisbane 14 Dec 05:30:00 AM India Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26 Dec 05:30:00 AM India Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 03 Jan 05:30:00 AM



3. New Zealand chances for WTC 2025 final



(36 points, 6 matches, 50 percentage points)



The inaugural WTC champions, New Zealand, are currently holding the third spot in the WTC points table with 50 percentage points.



New Zealand scenarios for WTC 2025 final qualification



The Black Caps still have eight more matches to go in the ongoing WTC cycle, and winning seven of those will give them a second-place finish on the WTC points table. However, they will also need to keep a close eye on the India vs Australia series in case they cannot reach the required number of wins on their own.

New Zealand’s remaining matches





New Zealand remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 18 Sep 10:00:00 AM Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium, Galle 26 Sep 10:00:00 AM India M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 16 Oct 09:30:00 AM India Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 24 Oct 09:30:00 AM India Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01 Nov 09:30:00 AM England Hagley Oval, Christchurch 28 Nov 03:30:00 AM England Basin Reserve, Wellington 06 Dec 03:30:00 AM England Seddon Park, Hamilton 14 Dec 03:30:00 AM

4. Bangladesh chances for WTC 2025 final



(33 points, 6 matches, 45.83 percentage points)



The Bangla Tigers, unexpectedly, became contenders for the WTC final spots after registering a historic 2-0 win over Pakistan in their recently concluded Test series. They jumped to the fourth spot with 45.83 percentage points at the moment. They are mathematically still in contention for the top two spots, but unlike the top three teams, not everything is in their hands. They still have four matches left to play, but even if they manage to win all four, they will still need two of the top three teams to drop multiple points for a place in WTC final at Lord’s.

Bangladesh’s remaining matches



Bangladesh remaining matches in WTC 2023-25 cycle Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) India MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 19 Sep 09:30:00 AM India Green Park, Kanpur 27 Sep 09:30:00 AM West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 22 Nov 07:30:00 PM West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 30 Nov 07:30:00 PM



5. England chances for WTC 2025 final



(81 points, 15 matches, 45 percentage points)



England’s chances in the WTC points table is similar to Bangladesh’s, as after a four-match losing streak, the English side finally picked up the pace and are now on a five-match winning run, keeping their WTC final hopes alive by securing the fifth spot in the points table with 45 percentage points. England still have seven more games to play, but even if they win all, they will only reach 62.5 percentage points, meaning they will have to depend on their luck as much as their skill if they want to play the WTC final at their home ground.

England’s remaining matches