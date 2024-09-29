Business Standard
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Playing 11, Live Timings (IST), Streaming

England have fired on all cylinders in the last two games, with skipper Harry Brook leading the charge in batting, while bowlers found their groove to annihilate the Aussie batting line-up in 4th ODI

England vs Australia 5th ODI

England vs Australia 5th ODI

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

The England cricket team, after trailing 0-2 against Australia in the five-match ODI series, made a strong comeback by winning the next two games to level the series at 2-2. The two teams will now square off in the series decider on Sunday, September 29, at County Ground in Bristol.
 

England have fired on all cylinders in the last two games, with skipper Harry Brook leading the charge in batting, while the bowlers found their groove to annihilate the Aussie batting line-up in the fourth ODI. After the match, the skipper showed his gratitude towards the team, and it is highly unlikely that he will change the already synced team setup ahead of the all-important series decider.
 
 
On the other hand, nothing went in favour of the visitors in the fourth ODI, as both their batters and bowlers struggled equally. The skipper Mitchell Marsh may opt to bring in Cameron Green in place of Sean Abbott to strengthen his batting line-up for the final ODI.
 

England vs Australia 5th ODI Playing 11
 
England Playing 11 (Probables): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts
 
Australia Playing 11 (Probables): Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
 
England vs Australia Head-to-Head in One-Day Internationals
 
England have improved their head-to-head record against Australia in ODI cricket following their back-to-back wins. However, the Aussies are still ahead in the overall numbers.
 
  • Total matches: 159
  • England won: 64
  • Australia won: 90
  • No result: 3
  • Tied: 2
England and Australia Full Squads
 
England Squad: Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood, Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood
 
Australia Squad: Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England vs Australia 5th ODI Live Toss Timing, Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match take place?
 
The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be held on Sunday, September 29.
 
At what time will the England vs Australia 5th ODI live toss take place on September 29?
 
The live toss for the England vs Australia 5th ODI on September 29 will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between England and Australia in the 5th ODI start on September 29?
 
The England vs Australia 5th ODI on September 29 will begin at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground, Bristol.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Australia 5th ODI match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 5th ODI match between England and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 5th ODI match in India?
 
The live streaming of the 5th ODI between England and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Topics : England vs Australia England cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

