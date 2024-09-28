Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND-BAN 2nd Test: Captain Shanto warns of tough wicket in remaining 3 days

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Captain Shanto warns of tough wicket in remaining 3 days

With the rain and limited sun, the wicket may become more challenging as the game progresses, says Bangladesh captain Najmal Hossain Shanto after Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh Test was washed out

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Anish Kumar Kanpur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Persistent rain led to the Day 2 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh being called off without a single ball bowled at Green Park Stadium in Kanur on Saturday.

The light rain in the morning escalated into heavy downpour, preventing any play from commencing. Despite the groundsmen's efforts with three super soppers from 11:15 am, the conditions did not improve, and poor visibility added to the delay. The match officials officially called off the day’s play at 2:15 pm.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, there was very little rain after 12:15 pm.

Expressing his frustration, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto voiced his disappointment at the weather disrupting the game’s flow.
 

“It’s disappointing as a player. The game began after much difficulty, continued for a bit, and then stopped again. Today, there was no play, which is frustrating for the players. We can’t do much about it, but it would have been good if we had some action,” Shanto said.

He noted that the constant interruptions due to rain made batting more challenging, although he praised the wicket’s condition. “The wicket was good. The problem has been the stop-start nature of the game. Batters have to play knowing that rain can interrupt at any moment, which is difficult,” Shanto added.

More From This Section

Harry Brook

English captain Brook credits bowlers for series levelling win over Aus

Adam Zampa

Zampa becomes Australia's 8th highest ODI wicket-taker, surpasses Bracken

nicholas pooran

Nicholas Pooran breaks Rizwan's world record during the ongoing CPL 2024

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo sends special message to CSK fans after joining KKR as mentor

Musheer Khan

Cricketer Musheer Khan stable after road accident, set to miss Irani Cup


India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 weather forecast

The weather forecast predicts more rain on Sunday, but conditions are expected to improve on Monday and Tuesday, offering hope for play in the latter half of the match. However, Shanto remains cautious about the evolving wicket conditions.

“There are still days three and four ahead. With the rain and limited sun, the wicket may become more challenging as the game progresses,” he observed.

How could the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test pan out in remaining three days?

Bangladesh had reached 107 for three on the rain-curtailed first day, with only 35 overs bowled. Indian pacer Akash Deep dismissed both openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the wicket of Shanto.

Reflecting on the first day, Shanto commented, “We lost one wicket more than we should have. The start was good, and we are still in a decent position. We have many capable batters left, and if we can build two big partnerships, we could reach a good position. Right now, I’d say we are in the middle ground.”

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after their convincing 280-run victory in the Chennai Test.

Also Read

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 28, 2024

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test highlights: Day 2 called off due to rain

India vs Bangladesh Day 2 Kanpur weather forecast

Kanpur weather forecast on September 28: IND-BAN 2nd Test Day 2 called-off

Tiger Robi, Bangladeshi fan

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladeshi fan Tiger Robi in Kanpur?

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon