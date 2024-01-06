Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Exciting, entertaining, hope I put a smile on everyone's face: David Warner

Australia's star opener David Warner's sparkling Test career came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium with an eight-wicket triumph against Pakistan, capping off a 3-0 series whitewash

David Warner in his last Test innings. Photo: X

David Warner in his last Test innings. Photo: X

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia's star opener David Warner's sparkling Test career came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium with an eight-wicket triumph against Pakistan, capping off a 3-0 series whitewash.
After the game, an emotional Warner talked to the host broadcaster in a goodbye interview about his Test career, watching the Australia Tests on TV in the future, the role his family played, and how he would like to be remembered.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Warner praised his teammates, saying he was proud to be among such outstanding cricketers.
"It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here," Warner said during a post-match presentation.
"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."
Warner's Test career comprised 112 matches, during which he scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.
"Exciting, entertaining and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way I played. Hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps, white ball cricket to Test cricket, it's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard and play the red ball game which is entertaining as well. Thanks, everyone," he added.
Warner thanked Warner hailed his wife Candice for her unwavering support following the third and final Test against Shan Masood's Pakistan. The veteran opener also thanked his parents and his brother, Steve, for being guiding lights in his profession over the previous 12 years.
"Massive part of your life, without their support, you can't do what you do. All credits to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing, my brother Steve, I followed in his footsteps and then came along Candice and sort of got me in line. We've had a beautiful family. I cherish every moment I get with them. I love them to death and I'm not going to keep carrying on because I'll get too emotional. Thank you Candice for what you've done, you mean the world to me and I appreciate it," Warner said.

Also Read

Australia's Mitchell Marsh rests feet on World Cup trophy, faces backlash

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

Mitch Marsh handed command of Australian T20 side in pre-World Cup year

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Mitchell Marsh's century put Australia ahead on Day 1

World Cup 2023: Marsh returns home, Australia's semis chances jeopardised

It's going to be hard to replace him: Cummins after Warner's retirement

Pakistan team director Hafeez backs decision to rest Shaheen for SCG Test

Wishes pour in from legendary Sachin Tendulkar and others for David Warner

Gavaskar backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play T20 World Cup in June

Jhulan's 'just bowl fast' mantra works wonders for Titas Sadhu and India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : David Warner Australia cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon