Exciting, entertaining, hope I put a smile on everyone's face: David Warner

Australia's star opener David Warner's sparkling Test career came to a conclusion on Saturday at his home stadium with an eight-wicket triumph against Pakistan, capping off a 3-0 series whitewash.

After the game, an emotional Warner talked to the host broadcaster in a goodbye interview about his Test career, watching the Australia Tests on TV in the future, the role his family played, and how he would like to be remembered.

Warner praised his teammates, saying he was proud to be among such outstanding cricketers.

"It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here," Warner said during a post-match presentation.

"These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps."

Warner's Test career comprised 112 matches, during which he scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.60, including 26 hundreds and 37 half-centuries.

"Exciting, entertaining and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way I played. Hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps, white ball cricket to Test cricket, it's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard and play the red ball game which is entertaining as well. Thanks, everyone," he added.

Warner thanked Warner hailed his wife Candice for her unwavering support following the third and final Test against Shan Masood's Pakistan. The veteran opener also thanked his parents and his brother, Steve, for being guiding lights in his profession over the previous 12 years.

"Massive part of your life, without their support, you can't do what you do. All credits to my parents for giving me a beautiful and great upbringing, my brother Steve, I followed in his footsteps and then came along Candice and sort of got me in line. We've had a beautiful family. I cherish every moment I get with them. I love them to death and I'm not going to keep carrying on because I'll get too emotional. Thank you Candice for what you've done, you mean the world to me and I appreciate it," Warner said.