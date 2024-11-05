Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! King of Cricket turns 36 today, fans react

Virat Kohli Stats
Social media wishes King Kohli on his birthday
More From This Section
5⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. matches & counting ???? 2⃣7⃣1⃣3⃣4⃣ intl. runs & counting ???? 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup Winner ???? 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy Winner ???? 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winner ???? Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest batters - a very… pic.twitter.com/gh4p3EFCO9— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2024
It’s time to celebrate the legend who redefines ‘wrong-footed’ by doing most things right, especially when he wears that iconic jersey number 1️⃣8️⃣! ???????? To the fittest, fastest, the undisputed GOAT, and our very own, Virat Kohli aka King Kohli, here’s wishing you a very happy… pic.twitter.com/4fQ7dCbuOy— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2024
Uss din laga tha ki yeh ladka aage ja ke kuch alag banega. Many happy returns of the day to the one and only - ???? Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/6tH8Ru9hTg— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2024
Bhopal Police officers are celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday. ❤️ - KING KOHLI, THE GOAT ICON OF INDIA...!!!! ????pic.twitter.com/k1lyrJUm5F— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) November 5, 2024
Happy Birthday to the legendary Virat Kohli! . Your passion, dedication, and incredible performances continue to inspire millions around the world. Wishing you a year filled with success and happiness! . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xAB5iPjjEz— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2024
#WATCH | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand artwork of cricketer Virat Kohli at Puri Beach, on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/PK8ClSZpSm— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024
I bet no Virat Kohli fan will scroll without liking and reposting this tweet Happy Birthday The Biggest Superstar of India - Virat Kohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/dz2yBZ8LLd— Sugam Tripathi (@Sugamcasm) November 5, 2024