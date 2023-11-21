ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI, T20Is; 5-run penalty on 3rd offence

Bowling teams in men's ODI and T20Is will be imposed a five-run penalty if the bowler exceeds the 60 second limit of bowling the next over for the third time in an innings, the sport's governing body ICC said on Tuesday.

It will be used on a trial basis initially.

The decision was taken at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting here.

"The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men's ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024. The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs.



"If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings," said the ICC in a statement.

The ICC also made a change to its process of banning a pitch from international cricket.

"Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period," the ICC added.

Also Read India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list ICC World Cup 2023: We're starting to play to our potential - Pat Cummins World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler World Cup 2023: 'Can't be bogged down', says Hasan after ENG vs BAN West Indies pick two uncapped allrounders for ODIs against England India vs Australia T20s: Hardie replaces David Warner in Aussies squad Pakistan name Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches for AUS and NZ tour India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming Record 1.25 mn spectators watched World Cup 2023 matches from stadiums