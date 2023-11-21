Sensex (0.42%)
ICC introduces stop clock in men's ODI, T20Is; 5-run penalty on 3rd offence

The ICC also made a change to its process of banning a pitch from international cricket.

Pitch controversy in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pitch controversy in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Bowling teams in men's ODI and T20Is will be imposed a five-run penalty if the bowler exceeds the 60 second limit of bowling the next over for the third time in an innings, the sport's governing body ICC said on Tuesday.
It will be used on a trial basis initially.
The decision was taken at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting here.
"The CEC agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men's ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024. The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs.
 
"If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings," said the ICC in a statement.
The ICC also made a change to its process of banning a pitch from international cricket.
"Changes to the pitch and outfield monitoring regulations were also approved, including a simplification of the criteria against which a pitch is assessed and increasing the threshold for when a venue could have its international status removed from five demerit points to six demerit points over a five-year period," the ICC added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : International Cricket Council Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

