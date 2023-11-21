Sensex (0.43%)
Record 1.25 mn spectators watched World Cup 2023 matches from stadiums

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015, held in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 attract record-breaking cricket fans to Stadiums across India. Photp: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
The 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup shattered the previous records of spectator turnout in stadiums as 1,250,307 fans passed through the stadium gates to witness World Cup matches in India. Australia defeated India to win their record 6th World Cup title as more than 1 lakh people saw the game unfold at World biggest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The spectators count had crossed the one million mark before the last six were played. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ran from 5 October to 19 November and promised to place fans at the centre of the action. The tournament's first match was played between 2019 World Cup finalists - England and New Zealand.  

The figure of over 1.25 million fans is a new benchmark in the history of cricket, surpassing the attendance figures of any other ICC event. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, held in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.


ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has eclipsed crowd turnouts in Stadiums and broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records, proving the sport's global reach and ever-growing popularity.

In a media statement, ICC Head of Events - Chris Tetley - termed the World Cup 2023 a great success.

"The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and the excitement the ODI format continues to offer. It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport," Tetley added.

 

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

