We still have three months to get where we want to be: Gambhir on T20 WC

Gautam Gambhir reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

The Indian cricket team is not where it "wants to be" in terms of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup yet but head coach Gautam Gambhir says there is enough time in hand to get there.

In a brief teaser of his interview with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir also stressed on the importance of fitness.

"It has been a very transparent dressing room, it has been a very honest dressing room and that is how we want this dressing room to be. I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup," he said in the 46-second clip which will be followed by the full interview later in the day. 

 

"Hopefully guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. India are the defending champions.

He reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character.

"Throw guys in the deep sea, as simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman (Gill) as well when he was appointed as Test captain," he said.

Gill pulled off an inspired batting performance in his maiden Test series, against England, as captain. The Indian team under him drew the series 2-2 after every match stretched to the fifth day with fortunes oscillating wildly throughout.

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

